PREP FOOTBALL: Q&A with NU senior captain Matthew Dal Bon

Matthew Dal Bon is a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron.

“He’s a stud, plain and simple,” said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks. “The kid works hard. Gets in the weight room, gets after it. By far one of the strongest guys we have on the team.”

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 250-pound Dal Bon is now in his third year with the varsity team and coming off a junior season in which he tallied 30 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Dal Bon, a powerful and talented defensive end, will once again be counted on to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

With the season kicking off today, I took some time to learn more about the senior captain.

FORD: What are you most looking forward to in your senior season?

DAL BON: Just getting out there and playing. The summer just went by so fast. Hopefully have a successful season and have fun while we’re at it.

FORD: What would you consider a successful season?

DAL BON: Making playoffs. We haven’t done that in seven years. It would be nice to give the city some hope and let them know the Miners are back.

FORD: What is key to being an effective defensive lineman?

DAL BON: You got to be physical. You can’t take any plays off. Every play your getting a big 250-pound-plus guy hitting you. You just got to be physical, need good footwork, be patient and do your job.

FORD: Do you enjoy that every play challenge?

DAL BON: I do. It’s fun. Hitting people is kind of my thing.

FORD: What is your favorite aspect of football?

DAL BON: Coming out on Friday nights and seeing all the people who have come to watch us play. Just seeing that environment, it fuels me to play the game.

FORD: Who is your favorite football player?

DAL BON: Mike Alstott. Him being that big and being able to run that fast was fun to watch.

FORD: Any pre-game rituals or superstitions?

DAL BON: I got my headphones in probably like 2 hours before the game starts; getting ready, zoning in. Once you get in that mode, you’re just like, ‘I’m ready to play, I’m not focused on anything else.’

FORD: What’s on your playlist?

DAL BON: I got a lot of heavy metal, like Metallica, Korn, Deftones.

FORD: What has it meant to you to be a part of the Nevada Union football program?

DAL BON: It’s great. I’ve grown up watching the team. In 2005, we won the section title here, and watching that was an experience like no other. You see it and you’re like ‘I really want to be that.’ They had crazy amounts of people coming to their games. It’s just meant a lot. My dad won here a lot, and my brother played here, and I just want to play for them ­— my parents, my brother. I just want to make them happy, make them proud.

FORD: What is your favorite book?

DAL BON: It’s called “Crackback.” It’s about football. It takes you through the life of this one high schooler, who is kind of the same as me. You go out on Friday nights and play your heart out. It just takes you through the life of what he went through with girls, and all this drama, and still having to keep your mind on football and school. He balanced both and it was really interesting to me.

FORD: What is your favorite movie?

DAL BON: “Saving Private Ryan.” I like World War II for some reason.

FORD: What is your favorite meal?

DAL BON: I really like sushi. Like, a lot.

FORD: If you could have lunch with any historical figure, who would it be? And, why?

DAL BON: John F. Kennedy. He was a young president, and a lot of people looked up to him. It would be interesting, because everyone says he was a great president. Obviously, it wasn’t a long presidency, but it would be interesting to hear his thoughts about the country.

