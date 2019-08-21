PREP FOOTBALL: Q&A with Bear River’s versatile QB Tre Maronic

Tre Maronic gets asked to do a lot on the football field.

His coaches trust the talented and versatile player will get the job done, no matter the task.

“He’s got so many skill sets. He can help you in so many different ways,” said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie.

Whether it’s running the ball, throwing it, catching it, blocking for his teammates, returning kicks, making tackles or providing lockdown coverage on defense, the Bear River football standout has excelled in a plethora roles for the Bruins varsity team.

This season the 6-foot, 3-inch, 198-pound Maronic will once again wear several hats, including that of starting quarterback.

With the season kicking off Friday, I took some time to learn more about the senior leader.

FORD: What are you most excited about this season?

MARONIC: I’m excited to be able to play different positions, to show that I’m not just a one-position player, and show that I’m an athlete overall. Show everybody my diversity. I’m also really excited about who is playing different positions on offense. Who is carrying the ball, who will be catching the ball.

FORD: What goals have you set for yourself?

MARONIC: My personal goal is to win MVP of the league, and my main goal is to get a Division I scholarship.

FORD: What are the team goals?

MARONIC: I want to make playoffs. That will be the biggest thing for us.

FORD: When it comes to football, what puts the biggest grin on your face?

MARONIC: Probably walking around school, knowing that people are behind us, knowing the school is behind us, the community is behind us. The whole team, the coaching staff, our family members around the country are behind us. I know my grandparents are always listening to the games, watching the games.

FORD: Favorite player of all-time?

MARONIC: Currently in the NFL right now, it would be Derek Carr. But, I’m also a big Brett Favre fan. And, I really liked Bo Jackson when he played.

FORD: Any pre-game rituals or superstitions?

MARONIC: It’s not really a ritual, but I always have to eat five or six bananas before the game to prevent cramps. But, one of my main things is, I have a cross necklace that I give to my dad before every game. When we’re walking down I hand it to him.

FORD: What type of music do you listen to prior to games?

MARONIC: I have my own playlist. It’s mostly rap.

FORD: What has playing Bear River football meant to you over the years?

MARONIC: I’ve been playing at Bear River all four years, and coach Logue and coach Savoie, and all the other coaches, have helped me become a better player and a better man. It’s helped me become a better overall person.

FORD: What is your favorite book?

MARONIC: “Blindside.” That’s probably my favorite book.

FORD: What is your favorite movie?

Maronic: I really liked “The Express” about Earnie Davis.

FORD: What is your favorite meal?

MARONIC: Steak and mashed potatoes.

FORD: If you could have lunch with anyone throughout history, who would it be?

MARONIC: Probably (Donald) Trump.

FORD: What should people know about the Bear River football team this season?

MARONIC: Don’t take us lightly.

