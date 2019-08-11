PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union hosts annual Blue and Gold Game (GALLERY)

With the high school football season less than two weeks away, the Nevada Union football team gave its fans a glimpse of what to expect from this year’s group of Miners.

Nevada Union held its annual “Meet Your Miners” Blue and Gold Game at Hooper Stadium Friday night, introducing players, cheerleaders and coaches in the program, all the way down to the Junior Miners, before clashing in an inter-squad scrimmage.

The varsity Miners put on a good show, complete with long touchdown passes, hard-fought runs and pad-popping hits on defense.

The Miners have one more scrimmage before the season kicks off. They will travel to Bear River Saturday for an exhibition against the Bruins before opening their non-league slate of games at home against Yuba City Aug. 23.