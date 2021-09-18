Prep football: Miners upended by Union Mine (PHOTO GALLERY)
EL DORADO — Nevada Union’s up and down season continued Friday night as the Miners struggled mightily in a 41-7 loss to the Union Mine Diamondbacks.
“We’re close in so many ways, but we still need to fix the little things,” said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks.
Playing on the road for the third time in four games, the Miners (2-2) ran up against a red-hot Diamondbacks team that has yet to lose this season.
Union Mine’s senior quarterback Calvin Owens got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 26-yard scramble for a touchdown. He would also score rushing touchdowns of 58-yards and 1-yard as the Diamondbacks rattled off 41 straight points. Owens finished the night with more than 150 yards rushing and the three ground scores. He was also solid through the air, throwing for 127 yards and a touchdown.
The Miners didn’t get into the end zone until the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Maddox Graves connected with junior receiver Andrew Webster, who broke several tackles and fought his way into the end zone.
A bright spot for NU came from senior linebacker Jedi Vculek, who wrapped up 20 tackles in the game. Fellow senior linebacker Gabe Baker followed with 11 tackles, including a sack. Bodey Eelkema added nine tackles and recovered a fumble. And, senior defensive tackle Justin Lopez chipped in with nine tackles.
The season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Miners so far. They opened with a convincing win over Bella Vista, but were blown out by Woodcreek in their next game. NU then won a thriller over Colfax last week, but were no match for Union Mine Friday night.
“We’re inconsistent,” said Sparks. “We played a good game against Bella Vista, but gave up big plays. The next week we played Woodcreek and laid an egg. Then we play a good game last week, and then tonight we laid another egg.”
Union Mine has had no such inconsistency issues. The Diamondbacks are now 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 144-43 this season.
The junior varsity game had a similar outcome as the varsity game with the JV Miners falling 42-0.
Next up for NU is a road game at Napa (0-3). The Miners and Grizzlies have faced off four times since 2016, with Nevada Union winning three of the four. The game in Napa is the final non-league contest for the Miners.
Nevada Union kicks off Foothill Valley League play Oct. 1 at Hooper Stadium against Rio Linda.
“I believe in these guys, and I know we got one more game to get some stuff cleaned up before we start league,” said Sparks. “And, I know they’re going to get it done. Because I’m the guy who will be kicking them in the rear until they do. I’m here for the long haul. I’m here to bring back the winning tradition at Nevada Union and I will fight tooth and nail until we get there.”
FIRST QUARTER
UM: Calvin Owens 26-yard run. Joe Repass kick. (5:38)
SECOND QUARTER
UM: Nick Conant 7-yard pass from Owens. Kick no good. (10:28)
UM: Owens 1-yard run. Repass kick good. (:59)
THIRD QUARTER
UM: Owens 58-yard run. Repass kick good. (8:30)
UM: Scott Smith 1-yard run. Repass kick good. (1:56)
UM: Parker Mallott 30-yard run. Repass kick good. (:09)
FOURTH QUARTER
NU: Andrew Webster 24-yard pass from Maddox Graves. Justin Lopez kick. (6:38)
