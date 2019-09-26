PREP FOOTBALL: Miners to host Fairfield on Homecoming

Follow along: On Twitter @WalterLFordIII or on the radio at 830 AM (KNCO)

Nevada Union’s football team has been on a tear the past few weeks.

With a potent ground attack and staunch defensive play, the Miners have reeled off three straight victories, outscoring their opponents 156-20 along they way. They will look to make it four wins in a row today when they host Fairfield on Homecoming Night.

Fairfield comes into the contest riding a 13-game losing streak which dates back to last season. The Falcons are 0-4 this season with losses to Vallejo, Yuba City, Bethel (Vallejo) and Saint Mary’s (Albany). As a team, they are averaging 10 points per game on offense and allowing 37.5 points per game on defense. Fairfield is led by their senior running back Kelvin Wiggins and big play receiver Kha’Ron Thrower.

For the Miners, the past three games have seen them flex on defense and find their stride on offense.

After allowing 31 points in the season opening loss to Yuba City, NU’s defense has allowed just 6.7 points per game since. As a team, NU has forced 13 turnovers (8 interceptions, 5 fumble recoveries) and tallied 10 sacks. The Miners have multiple playmakers on the defensive side of the ball as nine different defenders have logged a sack and seven players have at least one interception.

Leading the team in tackles is senior linebacker Duke Morales (32 tackles), senior defensive back A.J. Meyer (26 tackles, 2 INTs) and sophomore linebacker Gabe Baker (23 tackles).

On the offensive side of the ball, Jaxon Horne has been doing the heavy lifting. The talented junior has 571 rush yards and 11 touchdowns on just 65 carries this season. He’s averaging 8.8 yards per carry and has scored at least one touchdown in every game this season. Horne also leads the team in receiving with seven catches for 70 yards.

Fellow running backs Baker (226 rush yards, 3 touchdowns) and Tino Sanchez-Lane (129 rush yards, 1 touchdown) give the Miners multiple options with their ground attack.

Through the air Nevada Union has steadily improved this season. After throwing for 26 yards and an interception in week one, junior quarterback J.T. Conway has tossed for 230 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

A year ago when he Miners and Falcons faced off in fairfield, it was NU earning a 21-0 victory. The Miners rushed for more than 400 yards in that one, getting 225 yards from now graduated Dawson Fay and 105 from Horne.

The Miners’ current three-game win streak matches a stretch they had early on last season. If NU is able to pull out the win tonight, it will be the varsity team’s first four-game win streak since 2011.

The contest with Fairfield is NU’s final non-league contest of the season. The Miners open Foothill Valley League play against Placer Oct. 4.

NU’s bout with Fairfield is set for 7 p.m. tonight at Hooper Stadium. The junior varsity game gets started at 5 p.m.

