Prep football: Miners rout Rio Linda in league opener

Nevada Union running back Cameron Cormack rushed for a game-high 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Miners’ 55-0 win over Rio Linda Friday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union kicked off Foothill Valley League play in blowout fashion Friday night, routing the visiting Rio Linda Knights, 55-0.

“What we did last week against Napa really carried over to this week,” said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks. “We added another coach — Josh Van Matre — his history is fantastic up here, and he made an instant difference with our linebackers and our defense. Him and (defensive coordinator) Damon Turner are like a two-headed monster right now. They are doing a great job, and our defense is starting to figure it out.”

Playing in the friendly confines of Hooper Stadium, the Miners (4-2, 1-0 FVL) scored on their first eight possessions and held Rio Linda (1-4, 0-1 FVL) to less than 100 yards of total offense.

Getting the scoring started for NU was senior quarterback Gabe Baker, who found junior receiver Andrew Webster in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass less than 4 minutes into the game.

Senior running back Cameron Cormack followed a with a 35-yard touchdown run in which he made several defenders miss along the way to put NU up 14-0.

The Miners didn’t look back from there.

Nevada Union’s Brenner Krogh carries the ball down the sideline for the Miners en route to a 55-0 win Friday at Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Elias Funez

Cormack led the Miners’ ground attack, rushing for 200 yards and two touchdowns (35, 45) on just eight carries.

Baker followed with 75 rushing yards, including a 14-yard touchdown burst. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 240-pound quarterback also threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns (5, 30), both of which were hauled in by Webster.

Sophomore quarterback Dustin Philpott also showed off his offensive prowess, tossing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Bodey Eelkema in the second quarter, and rushing for a score in the third quarter.

Sophomore running back Cole McCracken also reached pay dirt in the game, taking his only carry 55-yards for a touchdown.

Leading the push up front was offensive lineman Timber Wilkins, Elliot Tinnel, Ryder Querequincia, Julian Spackman, Tim Steffenson and Aidan Harrison.

Nevada Union starting quarterback Gabe Baker fires a pass during Friday’s Foothill Valley League win over the Rio Linda Knights. Baker finished the night with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Miners terrorized Rio Linda’s quarterback all night, notching eight sacks as a team and allowing just 31 yards through the air. The Knights didn’t fare any better in the run game.

“I love watching our guys fly to the ball,” said Sparks. “It’s like old school NU football where 11 guys are running all over the place like crazed animals.”

The Nevada Union Miners opened Foothill Valley League play with a blowout win over Rio Linda Friday night at Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Elias Funez

Leading the defensive charge for NU was junior safety Trayton Santos, junior defensive end John Grogan and senior defensive end Steffenson.

“We just kept flying to the ball,” said Grogan, who had two sacks in the win. “We kept trying our hardest and didn’t back down.”

Santos also tallied two sacks and finished with a team-high 11 tackles. The skilled defensive back also saw action on offense, rushing the ball five times for 65 yards.

Nevada Union quarterback Gabe Baker rumbles through the Rio Linda defense during the Miners 55-0 rout of the Rio Linda Knights.

Photo: Elias Funez

Steffenson tallied two sacks as well and finished the night with seven total tackles.

Also making plays on defense was senior defensive lineman Jacob VanDale (eight tackles, two tackles for a loss), senior defensive tackle Brayden Dearman (seven tackles), senior linebacker Jedi Vculek (seven tackles), sophomore defensive tackle Ricky Kiser (five tackles), junior defensive end Clay Renner (sack) and junior defensive back Tyler Rickets (sack).

“We did our plays right. It felt good,” said junior defensive tackle Jack Jorgensen. “Our defense was really good and (my teammates) played really good tonight.”

The Miners now turn their attention to a homecoming showdown against rival Placer (0-5) at Hooper Stadium next week.

STAT LEADERS PASSING NU: Gabe Baker – 6-for-12, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns NU: Dustin Philpott – 3-for-5, 35 yards, touchdown RUSHING NU: Cameron Cormack – 8 carries, 200 yards, 2 touchdowns NU: Gabe Baker – 4 carries, 75 yards, touchdown NU: Trayton Santos – 5 carries, 65 yards NU: Cole McCracken – 1 carry, 55 yards, touchdown RECEIVING NU: Andrew Webster – 2 catches, 35 yards, 2 touchdowns DEFENSE NU: Trayton Santos – 11 tackles, 2 sacks NU: Tim Steffenson – 7 tackles, 2 sacks NU: John Grogan – 4 tackles, 2 sacks

SCORE BY QUARTER FIRST QUARTER NU: Andrew Webster 5-yard pass from Gabe Baker. Justin Lopez kick. (8:39) NU: Cameron Cormack 35-yard run. Lopez kick. (4:46) NU: Baker 14-yard run. Lopez kick. (3:13) SECOND QUARTER NU: Bodey Eelkema 6-yard pass from Dustin Philpott. Kick no good. (11:52) NU: Cormack 45-yard run. Lopez kick. (9:53) NU: Cole McCracken 55-yard run. Lopez kick. (5:30) NU: Webster 30-yard pass from Baker. Lopez kick. (2:01) THIRD QUARTER NU: Philpott 2-yard run. Lopez kick. (5:56)

