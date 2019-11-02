PREP FOOTBALL: Miners roughed up by Rio Linda

RIO LINDA — It was a rough night in Rio Linda for the Miners.

Nevada Union’s football team struggled on both sides of the ball Friday night and the end result was a 42-0 loss at the hands of the Knights from Rio Linda High School.

“Right now we’ve gone eight straight quarters of not scoring,” said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks. “That’s really it for us. It’s the little things, and we’re not trusting each other.”

The Miners were no match for the defending CIF 5-AA State Champion Knights, who were clicking in all facets of the game.

Leading the charge for the Knights was senior running back Cameron Skattebo, who rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns (75, 20) in the first half, and added a 1-yard scoring plunge on his only carry of the second half.

The Knights also got touchdown runs from Lashawn Collins and Jamone Gates, from 44 and 22 yards out respectively. Rio Linda quarterback Abraham Banks added a 10-yard scoring strike to Elian Morales as well.

For the Miners, they failed to get into the end zone for a second straight game, and allowed 34 or more points for the second week in a row.

NU’s longest play was a 19-yard run by sophomore Gabe Baker, who made his first start at quarterback Friday night.

I thought (Baker) did some good things considering it was his first game,” said Sparks.

Baker finished 4-of-12 for 26 yards and an interception.

The Miners finish the regular season with a 5-5 record overall and a 1-4 mark in Foothill Valley League play. Their five wins is the most by an NU football team since 2012.

Nevada Union will now await its postseason fate. Sac-Joaquin Section playoff brackets will be released Sunday afternoon.

The win for Rio Linda moves their mark to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in FVL play.

AROUND THE FVL

The Placer Hillmen (8-2, 5-0 FVL) scored 21 unanswered second half points to beat Lincoln, 35-21, and claim their second straight FVL title. Lincoln finishes 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the FVL.

In the other FVL matchup, Ponderosa (5-5, 2-3 FVL) cruised to a 35-7 victory over Oakmont (6-4, 1-4 FVL).

SCORE BY QUARTER

KNIGHTS 42, MINERS 0

FIRST QUARTER

RL: Lashawn Collins 44-yard run (Cameron Skattebo kick) 9:08

RL: Skattebo 75-yard run (Skattebo kick) 5:26

SECOND QUARTER

RL: Jamone Gates 22-yard run (Skattebo kick) 8:02

RL: Skattebo 20-yard run (Skattebo kick) 6:10

RL: Elian Morales 10-yard pass from Abraham Banks (Skattebo kick) :30

THIRD QUARTER

RL: Skattebo 1-yard run (Skattebo kick) 3:40