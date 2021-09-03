Prep football: Miners fall to Woodcreek
It was a rough night in Roseville for the Miners.
Nevada Union’s football team struggled early on and never found a rhythm against the Woodcreek Timberwolves, falling 43-0 on the road Friday night.
“Woodcreek is a heck of a football team,” said NU head coach Brad Sparks. “They were physical. They were re-routing us, they were breaking down our protections, and we got flustered.”
The Timberwolves were led by their senior quarterback Garrett Krupp who got the scoring started with a 32-yard touchdown scamper. Krupp also tallied a pair of first half touchdown passes, connecting with Nicolai Nielsen for a 19 yard score early in the second quarter and then for a 60-yard touchdown just before halftime.
Woodcreek’s Brody Krupp added a 43-yard touchdown run, and hit on a pair of first half field goals to help the Timberwolves take a 33-0 advantage into the break.
Nevada Union’s defense played better in the second half, allowing just 10 points, but the Miners’ offense never found its footing.
NU’s senior quarterback Gabe Baker passed for 49 yards and rushed for another 35 to lead the offense. Junior running back James Kinney led all NU ball carriers with 40 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Baker led NU with 13 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Bodey Eelkema followed with 12 tackles, Trayton Santos tallied eight tackles and two pass breakups, and Roland Betitio chipped in with six tackles and a fumble recovery.
For the Miners (1-1), the loss was their sixth in a row against the Timberwolves. The last time an NU team topped Woodcreek in football was in 2012.
With the win, Woodcreek now improves to 3-0 with blowout wins over River City, West Park and NU.
Sparks said the loss stings, but he put teams of Woodcreek’s caliber on NU’s non-league schedule to test the Miners and prepare them for the upcoming Foothill Valley League slate of games.
“The thing I take from it, is we will grow from it,” said Sparks. “What’s great about this team is they really respond well and they’re coachable. I know darn good and well these guys will be watching film tomorrow and asking ‘how do I get better?’”
Next up for the Miners is their home opener Sept. 10 at Hooper Stadium against Colfax. The last time NU played a home game was Oct. 18, 2019.
“It’s exciting for our kids to play at home,” said Sparks, “it’s exciting for our community and it’s exciting for our school. These guys have really been road warriors for two years, so we’re looking forward to next week, but we have to learn from tonight.”
The junior varsity Miners (1-1) also had a tough time against their Woodcreek counterparts, falling 49-0.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com
