Prep football: Miners fall to Woodcreek

Nevada Union Miners varsity quarterback Gabe Baker tosses a pass during Friday’s 43-0 loss at the Woodcreek Timberwolves.

Photo: Elias Funez

It was a rough night in Roseville for the Miners.

Nevada Union’s football team struggled early on and never found a rhythm against the Woodcreek Timberwolves, falling 43-0 on the road Friday night.

“Woodcreek is a heck of a football team,” said NU head coach Brad Sparks. “They were physical. They were re-routing us, they were breaking down our protections, and we got flustered.”

The Timberwolves were led by their senior quarterback Garrett Krupp who got the scoring started with a 32-yard touchdown scamper. Krupp also tallied a pair of first half touchdown passes, connecting with Nicolai Nielsen for a 19 yard score early in the second quarter and then for a 60-yard touchdown just before halftime.

A mountain of Miners make the tackle of Woodcreek’s Hakeem Anderson during Friday’s non-league season loss to the Timberwolves.

Photo: Elias Funez

Woodcreek’s Brody Krupp added a 43-yard touchdown run, and hit on a pair of first half field goals to help the Timberwolves take a 33-0 advantage into the break.

Nevada Union’s defense played better in the second half, allowing just 10 points, but the Miners’ offense never found its footing.

NU’s senior quarterback Gabe Baker passed for 49 yards and rushed for another 35 to lead the offense. Junior running back James Kinney led all NU ball carriers with 40 yards on six carries.

Nevada Union running back Trayton Santos gets the handoff during a run for the Miners.

Photo: Elias Funez

Defensively, Baker led NU with 13 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Bodey Eelkema followed with 12 tackles, Trayton Santos tallied eight tackles and two pass breakups, and Roland Betitio chipped in with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

For the Miners (1-1), the loss was their sixth in a row against the Timberwolves. The last time an NU team topped Woodcreek in football was in 2012.

With the win, Woodcreek now improves to 3-0 with blowout wins over River City, West Park and NU.

Nevada Union running back Cameron Comack is wrapped up in a pair of Woodcreek defenders during Friday’s non-league matchup in Roseville.

Photo: Elias Funez

Sparks said the loss stings, but he put teams of Woodcreek’s caliber on NU’s non-league schedule to test the Miners and prepare them for the upcoming Foothill Valley League slate of games.

“The thing I take from it, is we will grow from it,” said Sparks. “What’s great about this team is they really respond well and they’re coachable. I know darn good and well these guys will be watching film tomorrow and asking ‘how do I get better?’”

Nevada Union’s Gabe Baker gets a sack on Woodcreek quarterback Garrett Krupp during Friday’s game in Roseville.

Photo: Elias Funez

Next up for the Miners is their home opener Sept. 10 at Hooper Stadium against Colfax. The last time NU played a home game was Oct. 18, 2019.

“It’s exciting for our kids to play at home,” said Sparks, “it’s exciting for our community and it’s exciting for our school. These guys have really been road warriors for two years, so we’re looking forward to next week, but we have to learn from tonight.”

Varsity Miners quarterback Gabe Baker fires a pass during Friday’s matchup against the Woodcreek Timberwolves.

Photo: Elias Funez

The junior varsity Miners (1-1) also had a tough time against their Woodcreek counterparts, falling 49-0.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com