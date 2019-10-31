PREP FOOTBALL: Miners, Bruins gear up for league finales

There’s just one game left in the high school regular season and for local teams, Nevada Union and Bear River, there is plenty to play for in their respective finales.

After opening the season 5-0 the Bear River Bruins (6-3, 1-3 Pioneer Valley League) come into their home contest with Marysville needing a win to solidify their spot in the playoffs. The Nevada Union Miners (5-4, 1-3 Foothill Valley League) look to be in good position to make the playoffs, but will be looking to get a win over Rio Linda and improve their seeding.

Here’s a breakdown of both games:

NEVADA UNION AT RIO LINDA, 7 p.m., TODAY

The Miners come into their final FVL contest on the heels of blowout loss to Lincoln in which they struggled mightily on both sides of the ball.

They will be looking to get back on track offensively against a Rio Linda team which is allowing 23.8 points per game.

After averaging 46.4 points per game in non-league play, the Miners have slowed in league play, putting up just 14.5 points per game.

Rio Linda has had no such trouble scoring against FVL foes and averages a league-best 33.8 points per game. The Knights are led by running back, and Sacramento State commit, Cameron Skattabo. The 5-foot, 10-inch, 200-pound senior has 1,400 rush yards and 15 total touchdowns through nine games.

A season ago when the Miners and Knights met up it was a Skattabo showcase as the impressive back rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the game.

Rio Linda (7-2, 3-1 FVL) also boasts a talented running quarterback in senior Abraham Banks, who has rushed for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns, and thrown for 646 yards and eight touchdowns.

Looking to contain the Knights offensive charge is an NU defense which is allowing 25.8 points per game.

“We can go into Rio Linda and win, but we can’t go into Rio Linda and make the mistakes we made (against Lincoln),” NU head coach Brad Sparks said after last Friday’s loss.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. today at Rio Linda High School.

Win or lose, the Miners look to be in good position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and are projected as the No. 6 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division 4 bracket, according to MaxPreps.com.

BEAR RIVER VS. MARYSVILLE, 7:30 p.m., TODAY

The Bruins close the regular season at home against Marysville, looking to get their seventh win of the season and assure themselves a spot in the postseason.

Going into the game, Bear River is projected as the No. 8 seed in the Section’s D6 bracket.

After dropping back-to-back games in league play, the Bruins will take on a Marysville squad riding a three-game losing skid.

“They’re (Marysville) a good team,” Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue told The Union after last week’s loss to Colfax. “They got good athletes. It’s not going to be a cakewalk. It’s our Senior Night so I hope we come ready to play.”

Marysville (3-6, 1-3 PVL) comes into the contest averaging 26.8 points per game and allowing 42 per game vs. league foes. The Indians have allowed at least 38 points in each of its four league contests.

The Bruins, who are averaging 20.8 points per game against PVL combatants, are coming off their least productive offensive showing, notching just seven points against Colfax.

Bear River may have senior quarterback Tre Maronic back after missing two games due to injury and playing sparingly last week.

A season ago, the Bruins blasted Marysville, 53-13.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., today at Bear River’s J. David Ramsey Stadium.

