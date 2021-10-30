Prep football: Colfax tops Bear River to clinch PVL title

Bear River sophomore running back Hunter Profumo finds a gap to run the ball during a play against the Colfax Falcons Friday night.

Photo: Elias Funez

COLFAX — Defensive dominance was on display Friday night at Robert O. Marson Field.

The better team found a way to get it done and it was the Colfax Falcons topping the Bear River Bruins for a 14-0 victory to claim the Pioneer Valley League title outright.

“Even (Colfax) coach Martello told us how much better we’ve gotten since the beginning of the year,” said Bruins co-head coach Mike Profumo. “(Colfax) is the best team in our league and 14-0, I’m not happy we lost, but I’m proud our boys played so tough and shutdown the number one offense in our league, probably one of the number one offenses in the area.”

The Falcons (7-2 overall, 5-0 PVL) earned the win behind its stingy defense which shutdown the Bruins with a goal line stand at the end of the first half to remain up 7-0 at halftime. Colfax’s touchdown came on its previous possession when sophomore running back Malaki Thompson rumbled up the gut and broke free for a 17-yard score.

Bear River’s Ryder Kiggins finds some open field and swings out to run the ball during Fridays 14-0 loss to rivals the Colfax Falcons.

Photo: Elias Funez

In the fourth quarter, it was Colfax senior Connor Vaughan who broke a tackle and jetted into the end zone from 11 yards out. The 14-0 advantage was more than enough for the Falcons who kept the Bruin offensive attack at bay.

“I’m super proud of them,” said Bear River co-head coach Tanner Mathias. “The improvement we’ve made from Liberty Ranch to now, the ref came up and said after the game he saw improvement. We were a mess there. We’ve cleaned up a ton of mistakes and fought hard the whole season and got to where we are now.”

Bear River was led by senior back Ryder Kiggins, who banged his way for 48 tough yards on 17 carries. Collectively the team finished with just 105 yards rushing and couldn’t break through for the explosive plays which it so desperately needed.

Bear River quarterback Gino Lorenzo readies to run a play Friday against the Colfax Falcons.

Photo: Elias Funez

Colfax’s two scoring drives came from 88 yards and 34 yards respectively, and every yard had to be earned. Senior halfback Nicholas Sinel was held to 55 yards on 14 attempts. Thompson finished with 87 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and recorded the game’s biggest play a 27-yard run.

Defensively Bear River stood tall and kept themselves in the game. Kiggins wrapped up a team best 10 tackles, including one for a loss, followed by Ryder Holcomb with eight with one for a loss. Anders Torgerson and Micah Patton each tallied five tackles and Hunter Profumo and Tyle Heuseveldt each chipped in with four.

Bear River sophomore running back Hunter Profumo runs the ball during a play against the Colfax Falcons.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bear River (3-6, 3-2 PVL) now awaits its fate for the postseason and is likely a long shot to earn a bid. The Sac-Joaquin Section playoff brackets are set to be released Sunday.

“The show is going to release everything,” added Mathias. “We’re looking forward to it. We’re planning for it and we’re hoping they’re going to give us a chance to be in it.”

Bear River’s Ryder Kiggins carries the ball during a play against the Colfax Falcons during Friday night’s league matchup of the rival teams. Bear River would end up losing to Colfax 14-0.

Photo: Elias Funez

JV: BEAR RIVER 15 COLFAX 12

The future looks bright for the Bear River program as the junior varsity Bruins The Bruins (6-1-1) ended its season with a huge 15-12 win in a see-saw affair.

Bear River’s Michael Graham snatched two picks down the stretch to help seal the deal.

Bruins quarterback Cole Stowers scored the game’s first touchdown on a sneak. In the second half trailing 12-7 it was Bruins’ running back Blake Simning racing in for a 30-yard score to put Bear River back on top.

BOX SCORE SCORE BY QUARTER Second quarter C: Malaki Thompson 17-yard run (Cannon Tomlin kick) 6:29 Fourth quarter C: Connor Vaughan 11-yard run (Tomlin kick) 10:37 STAT LEADERS C: Malaki Thompson: 13 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD C: Nicholas Sinel: 14 carries, 55 yards C: Connor Vaughan: 3 carries, 16 yards, 1 TD BR: Ryder Kiggins: 17 carries 48 yards

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.