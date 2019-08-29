PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins look to extend win streak over El Dorado; Miners head to Napa in search of first victory

After opening the season in the friendly confines of their home stadiums, the Bear River Bruins and Nevada Union Miners are taking their respective gridiron shows on the road.

The Miners are set to make the more than 240-mile round trip journey to Napa, where they will face the Grizzlies for the fourth consecutive year.

The Bruins, fresh off a 21-7 come-from-behind victory over Truckee, head to Placerville to face the El Dorado Cougars.

Bear River (1-0) at El Dorado (1-0)

“It’s always nice to win that first game at home. It’s really nice,” Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue told The Union after last Friday’s hard-fought victory. “Now we make the drive up to El Dorado.”

El Dorado High School is where the Bruins will find a Cougars team coming off a 21-13 win over Argonaut.

The Bruins and Cougars have met up in non-league action each of the last three seasons with Bear River winning all three, including a 54-7 blowout a year ago.

The Cougars graduated their top rushers from last season, but return three-year starting quarterback Danny Bell. The 6-foot, 5-inch senior signal caller threw for 1,681 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago.

The Bruins are led by their senior quarterback Tre Maronic, who ran for three touchdowns on offense and shined on defense with multiple tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

“Obviously, very impressed with Tre, his ability to kind of bounce back and keep battling,” Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie said last Friday. “But, I think that’s kind of who we are. I think our kids are going to battle. I think they’re going to battle ’til the end. I think we can build on that.”

Bear River also boasts a ferocious defense. Led by edge rusher Warren Davis, the Bruins defense was unrelenting against Truckee, notching multiple sacks and turnovers while allowing just seven points.

The contest is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., today at El Dorado High School.

Nevada Union (0-1) at Napa (1-0)

The Miners head into their bout with Napa on the heels of a 31-12 loss to Yuba City.

“We will clean some things up,” Nevada Union head coach said after last Friday’s defeat. “I feel really good about where we’re going, and I’m looking forward to playing Napa.”

Since 2016, the Miners and Grizzlies have faced off three times with NU holding a 2-1 advantage, including a 54-39 victory at Hooper Stadium last season and a 14-13 win at Napa in 2017.

A season ago, the Miners ran wild against Napa, eating up 533 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Napa didn’t win a game last season, but looks to be much improved this year. The Grizzlies opened the season with a 33-13 victory over Middletown, getting big games from dual threat quarterback Isaiah Newton (157 pass yards, 3 pass TDs, 62 rush yards), junior receiver Brock Bowers (8 receptions, 91 yards, 2 TDs) and junior running back Trey Dennis (123 rush yards).

Looking to halt the Grizzlies offense will be an NU defense which features several playmakers. Senior defensive end Matthew Dal Bon, safeties Jaxon Horne and Tino Sanchez-Lane, and linebackers Duke Morales and Gabe Baker are all difference makers for NU’s defensive unit.

On the other side of the ball, the Miners will look to get its offense on track after amassing just 108 rush yards, 26 pass yards and one offensive score against Yuba City.

The Miners and Grizzlies are set to kickoff at 7 p.m., today at Napa’s Memorial Stadium.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com. Brian Shepard contributed to this article.