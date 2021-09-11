 Prep football: Bruins drop season opener at Liberty Ranch | TheUnion.com
Prep football: Bruins drop season opener at Liberty Ranch

The Union staff
Bear River's Anders Torgerson runs the ball during Friday night's game against Liberty Ranch.
By Brian O’Brien

The Bear River Bruins finally kicked off their season Friday night when they faced off with the Hawks from Liberty Ranch.

Playing on the road, the Bruins struggled to put points on the board, falling to the Hawks, 35-3.

Liberty Ranch (Galt) jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and went into halftime up 28-0. Bear River tallied its only points of the night in the third quarter.

Bear River's co-head coaches Tanner Mathias, right, and Mike Profumo, far left, during Friday night's game at Liberty Ranch.
By Brian O’Brien

Next up for the Bruins (0-1) is their home opener against Justin-Siena (Napa).

Bear River's Joey Knox runs the ball during Friday night's game against Liberty Ranch.
By Brian O’Brien
The Bear River Bruins finally kicked off their season Friday night when they faced off with the Hawks from Liberty Ranch.
By Brian O’Brien

