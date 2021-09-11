Prep football: Bruins drop season opener at Liberty Ranch
The Bear River Bruins finally kicked off their season Friday night when they faced off with the Hawks from Liberty Ranch.
Playing on the road, the Bruins struggled to put points on the board, falling to the Hawks, 35-3.
Liberty Ranch (Galt) jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and went into halftime up 28-0. Bear River tallied its only points of the night in the third quarter.
Next up for the Bruins (0-1) is their home opener against Justin-Siena (Napa).
Coaches may submit game reports to sports editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com
