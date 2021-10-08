Prep football: Bruins can’t keep up with Cougars

Bear River’s Anders Torgerson (5) cuts his way through the Center High School defense Thursday night at J. David Ramsey Stadium in South County.

Photo: Elias Funez

It was a special early episode of high school football at J. David Ramsey Stadium Thursday night as the Bear River varsity Bruins battled it out with Pioneer Valley League foe Center.

Playing a day earlier than originally scheduled, the date change didn’t seem to bother the visiting Cougars one bit as they pounced out a big lead early and held on for a 34-17 victory.

“We’re young and we’re green,” said Bear River co-head coach Mike Profumo. “But, we’re showing that we got heart. We’re getting a little better each week. Slow start tonight, the mistakes hurt us big time. It’s hard to overcome those. That’s a learning process that we’re trying to get past right now.”

Bear River’s Tyler Heuseveldt (22) tips the ball as he almost intercepts a Center pass during Thursday night’s loss to the Cougars at home.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Cougars (3-2 overall, 1-1 PVL) scored through the air, on the ground and on defense in the first half as they jumped out to a 20-3 advantage. Center extended its lead early in the second half with a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Trailing 27-3 in the third quarter, the Bruins battled back. Bear River first got into the end zone on a 10-yard halfback pass from Anders Torgerson to Joey Knox.

After a stop on defense, the Bruins took over and marched down the field. They would again reach pay dirt with the halfback pass, and again it was Torgerson connecting with Knox, this time from 14 yards out.

Bear River’s Joey Knox (8) tackles a Cougars ball carrier during Thursday night’s home loss.

Photo: Elias Funez

Down 27-17 early in the fourth quarter, the Bruins attempted an onside kick, but it bounced out of bounds. Shortly after, Center put the game out of reach when they took a wide receiver screen 40 yards for a touchdown and a 34-17 lead with around 8 minutes left in the game.

Leading the Bruins’ offensive charge was Torgerson, who rushed for 72 yards, threw for two touchdowns and kicked a 23-yard field goal. Knox followed with 71 yards, including a 46-yard burst that led to a field goal.

Defensively the Bruins were led by Ryder Kiggins (two sacks) and Robert Maple (two sacks).

Joey Knox (8) swings out to the sidelines as he carries the ball for the Bruins during Thursday night’s league matchup against the Center Cougars.

Photo: Elias Funez

“If we can come out and clean up what we’re doing in the first half, then next week we will do better,” said co-head coach Tanner Mathias. “I love that they answered the call in the second half (tonight) and came out ready to play and fixed all their mistakes.”

The loss drops the Bruins to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in PVL play.

Next up for Bear River is an Oct. 15 home league game against Lindhurst (0-4, 0-1 PVL). They then host Foothill (1-4, 1-0 PVL) Oct. 22 before wrapping the regular season at Colfax (3-2, 1-0 PVL) Oct. 29.

“I want to see them come out to the game ready to play,” said Mathias. “We seem to come out flat when we play at home for some reason. This is our home field and we should be excited to play here. So, we need to find a way to get some energy in the first half in the next couple home games, and then every game against Colfax we should always have energy.”

Bear River’s Anders Torgerson leads an offensive charge as ball carrier Joey Knox follows in his wake during Thursday’s league match up against the Center Cougars.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com