PREP FOOTBALL: Breaking down the Bruins’ 2019 schedule

There are just five weeks left until they pop on the lights at J. David Ramsey Stadium and the Bear River football team tears into its 2019 season.

The Bruins are coming off a 2018 campaign in which they went 11-2 overall, finished second in the Pioneer Valley League and came up just short in overtime of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title game. They return several talented players, but with five playoff teams, including three state finalists, from a season ago all on their schedule in 2019, the Bruins will be tested throughout the year.

NON-LEAGUE FOES

A season ago, the Bruins barreled through their non-league opponents, going 5-0 while averaging 51.2 points per game and allowing just 6.2.

Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie said he expects the opponents to be tougher this year, starting with their season opener.

A year ago, the Bruins opened the season with a 50-3 road win at South Tahoe. This season, they kickoff their non-league slate Aug. 23 with a home against the Truckee Wolverines, who went 11-2 overall and reached the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A State Championship last season.

“We’re really excited about that one,” said Savoie. “Truckee High School football, I think, is very similar to Bear River football. What we do offensively specifically is very similar, and they’ve been very, very successful.”

The Bruins then hit the road Aug. 30 to face the El Dorado Cougars for the fourth straight season. The Bruins are 3-0 against Cougars dating back to 2016, including a 54-7 victory last season.

“They are always physical, always tough,” Savoie said of El Dorado, which went 4-6 overall last year.

Bear River then welcomes Nevada power Pershing County to J. David Ramsey Stadium Sept. 6. It’s the third straight year the Bruins will face the Mustangs out of Lovelock, Nevada. The Mustangs have won three straight NIAA 2A State Championships and gone 22-2 over the past two seasons. Both losses have come at the hands of Bear River, including a 49-0 drubbing a season ago.

“We’ve been their only loss the past two years and we feel like they give us a good test,” said Savoie. “For a little school, they are big, they are physical and they are well coached. They’re a classy program.”

Following Pershing County is a visit from Liberty Ranch. The Bruins went on the road and thrashed the Hawks 49-21 a season ago, getting a huge game from then junior Tre Maronic, who tallied 281 all-purpose yards, rushed for a touchdown, returned a kick for a score and blocked a punt.

Bear River will host Liberty Ranch Sept. 13 this season.

The Bruins then wrap their non-league schedule on the road with a Saturday game Sept. 21 at Encina Prep, a team they roughed up, 54-0, last season. The away game at Encina Prep is the first of four straight road contests for the Bruins.

LEAGUE COMBATANTS

For all their recent success in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, the Bruins haven’t won a Pioneer Valley League title since 2005 when they shared it with Colfax and Oakmont, all of which went 5-1 in league play that year.

Their quest to grab their first league banner in more than a decade starts with a road game at Center Oct. 4. The Bruins beat the Cougars twice last season, including a 28-13 victory in the playoffs.

“They got a lot of guys back,” said Savoie of Center, “including their quarterback (Michael Wortham), who has given us fits the past couple of years. They’re going to be good.”

Bear River then travels to face the Lindhurst Blazers Oct. 11. The Blazers struggled in their first season in the PVL, going 0-5 a year ago, including a 49-0 loss to Bear River.

The Bruins will then make their way to Sacramento to face the Foothill Mustangs Oct. 18. The Mustangs jumped out to a 22-7 lead in last year’s contest, but the Bruins stormed back to win 56-31. Bear River is 9-0 against the Mustangs since 2010.

Then Colfax comes to J. David Ramsey Stadium on Oct. 25 for the highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Section title game.

The Bruins and Falcons rivalry has only grown in recent years as the two have battled for the Section’s D-V crown three different times since 2014 with Bear River winning two (2014, 2017) and the Falcons claiming last year’s title.

Colfax, which won the PVL championship and went 13-1 overall last year, accounted for both of Bear River’s losses in 2018, and despite graduating a ton of talent, the Falcons figure to be a contender for the league banner once again.

“Needless to say Colfax is going to be loaded again,” Savoie said.

Colfax’s only loss a season ago came against San Diego in the CIF 5A State Championship Game.

The Bruins close the league season at home against Marysville on Nov. 1. A season ago, Bear River pounded Marysville, 53-13.

Bear River’s league opponents went a combined 34-24 a season ago with Colfax, Foothill and Center all making the playoffs along with the Bruins.

