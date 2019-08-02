PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River’s defense returns several talented, athletic playmakers

When it comes to playing defense, the Bear River Bruins can be down right ferocious.

A season ago, Bear River went 11-2 and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship Game in large part because of its hard hitting and unrelenting defense. The Bruins tallied three shutouts and allowed just 13.9 points per game in 2018. In 13 games, Bear River kept its opponents to 14 points or less nine times, including twice in the playoffs.

The Bruins did graduate a handful of defensive all-leaguers, but have several returning defensive standouts poised for big seasons in 2019.

With the season opener against Truckee just 20 days away, we take a look at some Bear River players to keep an eye on when the defense takes the field.

TRE MARONIC, SR., DB

Maronic is a shutdown cornerback who tackles well and has exceptional hands. His athleticism, high football IQ and 6-foot, 4-inch, 195-pound frame makes him a force in the Bruins secondary.

“He’s a big, tall, lanky kid and he jumps really well,” said Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue. “Tre is an imposing figure over there. He’s an excellent tackler as well. He’s a good all-around defensive player.”

A season ago, Maronic tallied 36 tackles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, a sack and two blocked kicks. Maronic is a talented two-way player and was an All-Pioneer Valley League Selection as a corner back in 2017 and then again as a running back last year. Now in his third season at the varsity level, Maronic will be key to the Bruins success in 2019.

“He’s got so many skill sets. He can help you in so many different ways,” said fellow Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. “One of the greatest things about him, is he’s a great kid, easy to talk to, respectful, wants to do things right, make coaches happy, make players happy and he’s got leadership skills. And, he’s a really tough competitor.”

COLTON JENKINS, SR., DB

Jenkins is a ball-hawking safety coming off a strong junior season.

“We’re very, very excited about Colton Jenkins,” said Savoie. “He’s a free safety for us and a really, really good athlete.”

A season ago, the 6–2 Jenkins notched 60 tackles and tied for the team lead in interceptions (4) and passes defensed (10). He was named to the All-PVL First Team for his work at safety.

Jenkins, who is an all-league pitcher on the baseball team, will play a lot on both sides of the ball for the Bruins in 2019.

“We’re counting on him,” said Logue.

WARREN DAVIS, JR., DL

Davis is big, strong and ready to become the next in a long line of talented pass rushers at Bear River.

“I like almost everything Warren does,” said Logue. “He’s got a great attitude, he’s got a very high motor and works extremely hard in practice. He’s a good athlete. I just really love his work ethic and motor.”

After a sophomore season in which he tallied 26 tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt, the 6–3 Davis figures to be force for the Bruins in his junior campaign.

Davis, like many players on the Bruins’ 22-man roster, will likely see lots of playing time on both sides of the ball this season.

“He’s one of those guys who will run through a wall for you,” said Savoie. “He’s a great kid, and a great athlete.”

CALEB HURST, SR., DL

Hurst is a powerful and productive defensive lineman who will be a key cog on both sides of the ball this season.

As a junior, Hurst accounted for 36 tackles, including five tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries. Hurst’s best game last season came during a win over Foothill, when he tallied seven tackles and a sack.

“He’s a guy that could play several different positions on defense,” said Logue. “He can play inside or outside.”

UP AND COMERS

The Bruins have a handful of players who will be stepping in to big roles defensively. Keep an eye out for the likes of Zach Fink, Gavin Jackson, Jacob Ayestaran, Tyler Dzioba and Logan Siller to make their presence known this season.

The Bruins will host a three-team scrimmage against Nevada Union and Mesa Verde Aug. 17. Bear River’s season opener is Aug. 23 when they welcome the Truckee Wolverines to J. David Ramsey Stadium.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.