PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River levels Lindhurst (PHOTO GALLERY)

OLIVEHURST — With big shoes to fill, the Bear River Bruins football team got its offensive gears churning and lit up the scoreboard with six touchdowns coming from five different players en route to a 42-14 thumping of Lindhurst in Friday night’s Pioneer Valley League bout.

“Lot of kids got a lot of carries and we threw the ball a little bit more and Colton (Jenkins) had a really good game,” said Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue, who clinched another winning season with the victory. “I’m really proud of our new tight end Cade (Torgerson), caught his first varsity pass, first varsity run, first varsity touchdown… Good win. We got the monkey off our back. We played a great team last week and had some injuries and didn’t do too well so it’s nice to get back in the win column.”

With star quarterback Tre Maronic sidelined with a broken collarbone, Jenkins stepped up and orchestrated the offense with confidence, marching the Bruins 80 yards on eight plays on the game’s opening drive, including a 56-yard pass to Torgerson to set up a 2-yard plunge by Jaime Vargas for a 7-0 lead.

“We’re trying to conserve people now,” said Jenkins, who finished 8-of-12 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 46 yards. “It’s a lot different because there’s some people who’ve never ran that position running the ball. I’m more vocal now with my team. Before I was a silent leader, I led by example, but now I’m leading by voice.”

Bear River added three more scores in the first half coming from junior Jacob Ayestaran (6-yard run), junior Joe Knowlton (1-yard run) and a 3-yard reception by senior Zach Fink, respectively, to give the Bruins a 28-0 cushion at the half.

“I think the offensive line played pretty well tonight,” said Bruins co-head coach Scott Savoie, whose team rushed for 373 yards on 48 touches. “We kind of needed this to get back on track. Hopefully we can build a little momentum here and get going. We’re going to need it.”

Leading the Bruins well-distributed rushing attack was sophomore Ryder Kiggins, who tallied 89 yards on 12 carries. He was followed by Vargas with eight carries for 79 yards and a score. Fink finished with 50 yards on six attempts and had a touchdown catch. Ayestaran piled up 47 yards on four rushes with two scores, followed by Knowlton with seven carries for 44 yards and finally, Torgerson, who ended with three carries for 11 yards and a score.

Receiving for the Bruins, Torgerson finished with one catch for 56 yards, followed by senior Joey Monasterio, who hauled in three catches for 25 yards and junior Tyler Dzioba, who caught two passes for 26 yards.

After a defensive stand to open the third quarter, Torgerson and the Bruins capped off a 15-play, 62-yard scoring drive with an 11-yard touchdown run, breaking tackles and dragging defenders with him across the goal line to put Bear River ahead 35-0. Ayestaran added the Bruins final score early in the fourth quarter, bursting free for a 17-yard score to make it 42-7.

The Blazers answered back with a couple of late scores coming on big plays, a 57-yard touchdown pass and an 85-yard score on a kickoff return, but were kept at bay by the Bruins most of the night.

Defensively, Bear River was led by Jenkins with five tackles, followed by Knowlton with three tackles and an interception. Vargas wrapped up two tackles and a sack. Warren Davis made his presence felt as well, giving out free hugs with three tackles and one and a half sacks.

Bear River won the battle up front, yielding just enough oxygen for the Blazers to continue to breathe as they rushed 17 times and net -16 yards.

Bear River (6-1, 1-1 PVL) hits the road again next week to battle PVL foe Foothill (4-3, 0-2 PVL).

JV: Bear River 35 Lindhurst 0

The Bruins JV squad (4-1, 2-0 PVL) notched another league win rolling over Lindhurst 35-0. After a broken down bus and a late start, Bear River played the entire game on a running clock and held 7-0 halftime lead. The Bruins day caught fire and erupted for four second half touchdowns. Nicholas Williams scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 23 and 40 yards. Not to be outdone, Devin Ortiz also scored a pair coming on sprints of 52 and 66 yards. Sammy Sypnicki rounded out the contributions with a 2-yard plunge to pay dirt.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.

SCORE BY QUARTER

BRUINS 42 BLAZERS 14

First Quarter

BR: Jaime Vargas 2-yard run (Cade Torgerson Kick) 8:44

BR: Jacob Ayestaran 6-yard run (Torgerson kick) 4:17

Second Quarter

BR: Joe Knowlton 1-yard run (Torgerson kick) 10:24

BR: Zach Fink 3-yard pass from Colton Jenkins (Torgerson kick) 2:35

Third quarter

BR: Torgerson 11-yard run (Vargas kick) 4:33

L: Simon Enochs 57-yard pass from Adrian Armendariz (Juan Torres kick) 3:49

FOURTH QUARTER

BR: Ayestaran 17-yard run (Torgerson kick) 11:52

L: Armendariz 85-yard kick return (Torres kick) 11:34