PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River hosts Liberty Ranch on Homecoming Night

The Bruins have roared mightily through the first three weeks of the season.

Bear River’s football team remains unbeaten, is averaging 34.7 points per game, has allowed just two touchdowns in three games and has won all its games by at least 14 points.

Despite the hot start, Bear River quarterback Tre Maronic knows there is still much work to be done if the Bruins want to continue to find success on the field.

“We just need to keep working on what we are doing,” Maronic said after last Friday’s 56-0 thrashing of Pershing County (Lovelock, Nevada). “Keep doing the same stuff. Keep getting better everyday.”

With all the Bruins have going for them through the first three weeks, co-head coaches Scott Savoie and Terry Logue still want to see improvement as the team builds toward league play.

“To me it’s simple: blocking and tackling. We got to keep getting better,” Savoie said after last Friday’s win. “We’re young up front, especially the offensive line and we got to continue to get better. They got to keep improving. But, I think we’re off to a great start.”

Logue added, “we can always cut down on mistakes and missed assignments. The physical part we can take care of, but it’s the mental part that’s important.”

The Bruins’ next gridiron challenge will be their homecoming game, tonight against the Hawks from Liberty Ranch.

The Hawks come into the contest a week after getting crushed by Amador 42-0. Liberty Ranch also has a 42-7 loss to Center, and a 41-6 victory over Johnson to their credit this season.

The Hawks are led by, sophomore quarterback Aidan Carr and senior running back Isiah Ricci.

Looking to keep the Hawks grounded tonight will be a Bruins defense which has terrorized opposing offenses. Through three games, the Bruins have racked up sacks and turnovers in bunches and allowed just 18 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, Bear River does most of its damage on the ground with Maronic, Colton Jenkins and Ryder Kiggins leading the charge.

A season ago, Bear River and Liberty Ranch linked up in Galt with the Bruins clawing out a 49-21 victory.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity is set for 5:15 p.m.

