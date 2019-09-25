PREP FOOTBALL: After tackling adversity, Bear River’s Zach Fink now focuses on taking down quarterbacks

Zach Fink is a football phenomenon.

On defense, he has 10 sacks through the first half of the season as he chases the school record of 17. On offense, he is an oft-used lead blocker of unusual proportions. Through it all, he is a standout on both sides of the ball and has emerged as one of Bear River’s football leaders.

The 5-foot, 9-inch, 160-pound nose guard/running back is in his second full season at the varsity level and his eighth year competing on the gridiron overall. He has always been an active, go-getter type, but along the route he has certainly faced adversity.

In July of 2010, Fink suffered a serious leg injury as a result of a youthful adventure. While cave exploring, a piece of glass severed an artery and cut his Achilles tendon.

Father Jarrett Fink recalls, “The doctor said the artery had retracted. There was question as to whether he would be able to keep his foot. I was very nervous. He kept asking me if he was going to die.”

It put his passion for football in jeopardy. However, once healed, he embarked on a serious regimen to get his body back into shape and ready for competition. One of the rehabilitation drills included what was termed the “hill workout” where he would receive passes from his father while racing up the hill. The good news is that, in time, he was ready to again pursue sports.

Prior to his junior year, he faced another challenge. Jarrett was very sick. It was uncertain as to whether he would survive. Football had to take a backseat. Family comes first in the Fink household, it occupied Zach’s time and thoughts during the summer.

When Zach returned to school for his junior year he was ready for football. However, other team members knew more, and Zach had to take an extra time to learn plays. It seemed like it took weeks to get in the swing of things. Bear River offered a complex defense and it was difficult adapting.

He had thoughts of quitting. However, co-head coach Scott Savoie along with players Tre Maronic, Colton Jenkins and Caleb Hurst convinced him otherwise. It was a turning point for Zach.

He noted, “It was frustrating. I did not feel like there was a place for me on the team.”

As time progressed, the Bruins football squad felt like family. Everything was beginning to come together. Although he played on the second string, he had many opportunities to hone his skills.

There is no doubt that Zach has become a force to reckon with this season.

Aside from his defensive prowess, he is also a standout on offense. With all of his sacks, you would think that his “D” performance would be his favorite. This is not the case. Fink points with great pride to the play that launched Colton Jenkins for a touchdown vs. Liberty Ranch in which he threw an initial block to spring Jenkins and then raced up field to throw two more pivotal blocks to allow Jenkins to score.

He commented, “It was an exhausting play.”

The Bear River Bruins are off to a 5-0 start. The league games start soon. There is still a great amount of work to do with Center being the first league game on the road Oct. 4.

Zach states, “I think I’m having a good season. Everyone is coming collective. I think we have amazing chemistry.”

When discussing his 10 sacks, he was slow to speak. He sat back and pondered the proposition.

He said, “It’s my job. It was what I was told to do, and I did it to the best of my ability.”

Others feel somewhat differently.

Tre Maronic noted, “He is always the first guy off the ball. He is always in front of us, making key blocks. Zach gives 110% on every play and leads by example.”

Colton Jenkins added, “He is the type of guy every team needs. At practice he goes at full speed.”

There is no doubt that Zach Fink is an integral part of the Bear River Bruins. His dominant role will continue to pay dividends. Despite certain adversity, he has risen above it all and made an impact on this season’s success.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.