PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Miners turn in strong performances at NU Invitational

The Nevada Union cross country team turned in strong performances at their home invitational Saturday.

The 57th edition of the meet attracted 29 high schools from Northern California and Nevada, including top placing teams from last year’s state championships.

In the girl’s varsity race, Madera, fourth in the Central Section in 2018, took the win over second place Reno. The first girl to cross the line was Carria Buchholz of South Tahoe in a time of 18 minutes, 36 seconds for the 3-mile course. Nevada Union’s girls squad finished fifth and was led by juniors Mackenzie Morgan (20:30, eighth) and Sephora Wontor (20:55, 12th). Megan Schreck (21:20, 18th), Alma Ramirez (23:32, 48th) and Caitlyn Sullivan (24:13, 61th) also ran strong for the Miners.

On the boy’s side, Reed High School of Sparks, Nevada took the team title. Individually, the competition was tight throughout the 3-mile race between Carson’s Zachary Sever, Galena’s Matthew Gordon, Placer’s Devin Muzzy and junior Jake Slade of Nevada Union. Both Sever and Gordon were top 10 finishers at the 2018 Nevada State Championships. Sever edged the field to place first in 16:25.

Slade (16:30) finished fourth to lead the Miners to a sixth place team placing. Strong showings from juniors Antonio Valenti (16:51, sixth) and Travis Selby (17:19, 14th) also boosted Nevada Union against the 22 team field. Seniors Ryan Morgan (18:58, 64th) and Cole Retzler (19:24, 84th) rounded out the scorers for the Miners.

Nevada Union starts Foothill Valley League action Sept. 25 at Willow Hill Park in Folsom as all teams are scheduled to compete in the league opener.

