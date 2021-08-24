Prep cross-country: Miners run down top finishes at Sierra Invitational

Nevada Union’s Wesley Selby won the junior boys division, finishing the 2-mile course in a time of 10 minutes, 43.72 seconds.



Nevada Union’s cross-country runners opened the 2021 fall season with an impressive effort at the Sierra Invitational, held Saturday in Rocklin.

“We were supposed to do our annual time trial at Donner on Saturday morning, but when the air was not good, we decided to go to the (Sierra Invitational) less than 24 hours before, so our team did a really good job of adjusting,” said NU cross-country coach Kevin Selby. “They’ve been very versatile and that paid off on Saturday. The team ran aggressively and handled the competition well. We had a lot of good performances.”

The early season meet featured a 2-mile course with runners competing against other harriers in their same class level.

Earning class wins for the Miners were Wesley Selby and Morgan Parnow.

Selby cruised to victory in the junior boys division, finishing with a time of 10 minutes, 43.72 seconds, which was more than 16 seconds faster than the next closest junior.

“Wesley has really taken ownership of his running and training,” said Kevin Selby. “He is definitely a student of the sport and is covering every detail possible to make himself better.”

Selby’s time was the second fastest of all 312 male runners at the invitational. Jesuit senior Braden King tallied the fastest time of the day, 9:49.78.

Nevada Union’s Morgan Parnow dominated the freshmen girls race, placing first with a 2-mile time of 12 minutes, 8.91 seconds. Photo

NU’s Parnow dominated the freshmen girls race, placing first with a time of 12:08.91. The next fastest time among freshmen girls was 12:57.45.

“Morgan’s determination is her greatest strength,” said Kevin Selby. “She shows tremendous determination on a regular basis.”

The Miners also got strong showings from seniors T.J. Parnow and Max Wright, as well as freshman Josh Griffin.

T.J. Parnow posted NU’s fastest time in the senior boys race, clocking in at 11:13.20 to finish sixth among his class.

“T.J. is definitely the leader of the team and he’s put in a ton of work,” said Kevin Selby. “This is just the beginning of the good things he’s doing.”

Wright wasn’t far behind T.J. Parnow, placing 14th out of 90 runners in the senior boys race with a time of 11:33.98.

“Max joined the team late in high school. He started as a junior, but he’s been a really good athlete at NU as a soccer player,” said Kevin Selby. “Max brings a real positive attitude, and some great athleticism to the team.”

Griffin made himself known in the boys freshmen race, finishing sixth with a time of 12:07.23.

Next up for NU is the Oakmont Invitational on Saturday. The Miners’ first home meet will be Sept. 11, when they host the Nevada Union Invitational.

