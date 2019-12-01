PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Miners run down top-10 finish at State Championships

The Miners saved their best for last.

Competing at the CIF State Cross Country Championships, the Nevada Union girls team scored their best combined time of the season and claimed 10th place in the Division 3 race, Saturday in Fresno.

“It came together perfect. It was a good day,” said NU head coach Kevin Selby. “The team as a whole put together their best race of the season, and that was led by the first three.”

Leading the way for NU was senior Hannah Tiffany, who completed the 5K course at Woodward Park in 19 minutes, 13.3 seconds and placed 33rd. Tiffany’s time is fourth fastest in NU school history at the State Championships.

Sephora Wontor (19:28.1) was next for NU in 47th place. Mackenzie Morgan (19:41.4) followed in 61st place.

“The first three being under 20 (minutes) really sets the team up for success. That was huge,” said Selby.

Rounding out the NU team scorers were sophomore Megan Schreck (20:33.6) in 122nd, and senior Alma Ramirez (21:28.7) in 168th.

The Lady Miners’ combined time of 1:40:25 is their best showing at the state championships since 2003.

“They were ready to go on the biggest stage,” said Selby. “They just came together perfectly on the right day.”

Freshman Zoe Keriotis (21:41.8, 182nd) and Sophomore Caitlyn Sullivan (21:44.5, 185th) also represented Nevada Union in the D3 championship race, which featured 203 runners. Del Oro’s Riley Chamberlain won the D3 race with a time of 17:16. Campolindo won the D3 team title after placing four in the top-26.

Competing in the boys D3 race for NU was Jake Slade. The junior harrier ran down a 39th place finish with a time of 16:12.7.

“Jake ‘s run was solid,” said Selby. “I think he was hoping for more, but it completes just an outstanding season.”

The meet ends an impressive year for Slade, who won the Foothill Valley League title and placed second in the Sac-Joaquin Section D3 Championships.

Maria Carrillo’s Colton Swinth won the D3 race in a time of 15:10.2. Campolindo won the D3 boys team championship after placing five in the top-18.

Forest Lake Christian’s Annabelle Laputz competed in the girls D5 race and finished in 79th with a mark of 20:53.

Winning the girls D1 race was Canyon Crest Academy’s Carlie Dorostkar (16:45.4). Buchanon won the girls D1 team title. Vista del Lago’s Alexandra Klos (17:13.1) won the girls D2 race. Newbury is the D2 team champ. Brooke Secreto (17:33.4) from Foothill Technology won the D4 race. Sage Creek is the D4 team champ. In D5, Harper McLain (17:13.4) from St. Helena was the winner. Lick Wilmerding (San Francisco) took home the D5 team title.

On the boys side, Jesuit’s Matt Strangio (14:43.5) won the D1 race. Great Oak is the D1 team champ. Newbury Park’s Nico Young (14:28.5) was first in the D2 race, leading Newbury Park to the team title. Anthony Grover (15:03.2) from J Serra Catholic claimed first in D4. Foothill Technology took home the D4 team title. In D5, St. Margaret’s Jackson Adelman (15:39.9) was first. Viewpoint claimed the D5 team title.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.