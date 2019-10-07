PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Miners earn top-7 finishes at Reed Invitational

Nevada Union junior Mackenzie Morgan placed eighth individually at the Reed Invitational in Sparks, Nevada last Friday.

Submitted photo

The Nevada Union cross country team turned in a strong showing at the Reed Invitational in Sparks, Nevada on Friday. The Miners are in the heart of the season with several big races on the horizon, and another positive step was taken in preparing for the post season.

Junior Mackenzie Morgan placed eighth individually with a time of 21 minutes, 38 seconds on the 5K course to lead the girls team to a fourth place finish overall. Her teammate Sephora Wontor (ninth, 21:49) ran a strong second half of the 5,000 meter course to boost the Miners in the team standings. Sophomores Megan Schreck (22nd, 22:41) and Caitlyn Sullivan (34th, 23:35), and senior Alma Ramirez (52nd, 24:14) rounded out the scorers for Nevada Union.

Jake Slade (fourth, 17:22) once again lead the boys squad as Nevada Union placed seventh as team. Travis Selby (13th, 17:45) and Antonio Valenti (15th, 17:55) battled strong competition from the overall winner and host Reed High School. Seniors Ryan Morgan (60th, 19:18) and Cole Retzler (90th, 20:25) added to the Miners team standings with solid performances.

The future is bright for the Miners as the boys and girls JV teams placed first at Reed. The boys scored were lead by T.J. Parnow (second, 19:05), Harry Retzler (third, 19:13), and Wesley Selby (4th, 19:14) and earned a team win over Reno High School by a score of 47-61. On the girls side, freshman Zoe Keriotis (third, 23:49) teamed with Autumn Legge (fifth, 24:20) also scored a win over Reno 34-42.

Next up for the Miners is the Del Oro Invitational on October 12.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.