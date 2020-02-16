PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Miners top Knights in season finale; Bruins best Lindhurst

Nevada Union’s boys basketball team closed the season with a Senior Night victory, topping Foothill Valley League foe Rio Linda, 55-43, Friday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

“It was nice for our seniors, nice for us,” said NU head coach Mark Casey. “It was a really good atmosphere here with the band and a really good crowd, and we were able to scratch out a victory.”

Leading the way for the Miners was sophomore forward Milo Goehring with 32 points, which tied his season high. Seniors Riley Cotton and Charles Wilcoxen each added eight points. Senior point guard Aidan Keros also played well in the victory.

“Definitely a group that never quits, played with a lot of heart and we’re proud of them,” said Casey.

The Miners finish the season with a 10-18 overall record and a 4-6 mark in FVL play, good for fourth place in the league standings. Ponderosa (18-10, 7-3 FVL) and Lincoln (20-8, 7-3 FVL) are FVL co-champs.

The junior varsity Miners also closed the season with a win, topping their Rio Linda counterparts, 73-58.

NU had four players score in double figures, getting 12 points from Agustin Fletcher, 12 from Corey Ellis, 10 from Ben Hescock and 10 from Jonheaven Patton.

The JV Miners closed the season on a four-game win streak, going 17-11 overall and 5-5 in FVL play.

The freshman squad from NU also got it done against Rio Linda, beating the Knights, 52-42, on the strength of a 30-11 run in the second half.

NU’s Brett Cota led the way with a season-high 21 points. Chase Nye made five 3-pointers and finished with 17. Jake Jensen added 10 off the bench.

The freshman Miners wrap the season at 11-15 overall and 5-5 in FVL play.

Bear River 78, Lindhurst 39

The Bruins pounded the Trailblazers in their season finale Friday night.

Bear River raced out to a 49-13 lead by halftime and cruised down the stretch.

The victory improves the Bruins’ overall record to 10-15 overall, and 5-5 against their Pioneer Valley League foes.

Bear River finished fourth in the PVL standings, behind league champ Marysville (18-9, 9-1 PVL), second place Foothill (7-19, 7-3 PVL) and third place Center (12-14, 6-4 PVL).

It was the final game in a Bruin basketball uniform for several standout seniors, including Brad Smith, Justin Powell, Brekyn Vasquez, Caleb Lowry and J.R. Malloy.

Woodland Chr, 99, Forest Lake Chr. 73

The Falcons couldn’t keep up with the Cardinals in their season finale, Friday night.

Facing the top team in the Central Valley California League, FLC fell behind 25-14 after one quarter and was never able to recover.

For the Falcons it was their fifth straight loss. They close the season with a 10-15 overall mark and a 5-8 record in league play. Woodland Christian (19-9, 12-2 CVCL) just edged out Foresthill (21-6, 11-3 CVCL) for the league title.

Friday’s game was the final one for a pair of four-year varsity players in Simon Blackburn and Luke Gilliland.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.