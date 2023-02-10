The Union Staff
Girls basketball
Wednesday night, the Bear River Bruins varsity girls’ basketball team improved their record to (16-9, 9-4) with a 70-20 win over Wheatland Pirates (6-17, 2-11).
Tonight, the Bruins finish their season in Marysville against the Indians (23-4, 11-2) to close out the regular season as they prepare for the playoffs. Tip off time is at 6:30 PM at Marysville High School, 12 18th St, Marysville, CA, 95901.
Boys basketball
The Nevada Union Miners (11-16, 2-7) beat the Oakmont Vikings (5-21, 0-9) 47-43 on Wednesday night.
The Miners will take on the Ponderosa Bruins (19-8, 9-0) tonight at home to close out their season. Tip off time is 7:30 PM at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd, Grass Valley, CA, 95945.
