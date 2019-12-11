PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Falcons crush Golden Sierra, remain unbeaten

Forest Lake Christian’s girls basketball team kept its record perfect with a 60-41 thrashing of the Golden Sierra Grizzlies Tuesday night.

The Lady Falcons (7-0) started the game with some hot shooting as Ali McDaniel drilled six first half 3-pointers and Ellie Wood sank two from beyond the arc to stake FLC to a 19-point halftime edge. McDaniel finished with 23 points, and Wood closed the game with seven points to go with 11 steals.

Freshman Sadie Whaley led all Lady Falcons scorers with 26 points, notching 17 in the third quarter alone.

FLC’s Trinity Schneider chipped in four points, Bella O’Neill had key assists that led to easy buckets and Emma Golden played solid defense in the win.

Next up for the Lady Falcons is a rematch against Golden Sierra at the Ganskie Invitational Tournament at 3:30 p.m. today at Bear River High School.

In other girls hoops action on Tuesday, the Bear River Lady Bruins improved to 5-0 overall with a 43-15 win over Amador, and the Nevada Union Lady Miners (3-3) fell to Rocklin, 53-40.

The Lady Bruins take the court again at 6:30 p.m. tonight against Casa Roble in the first round of the Ganskie Invitational. Nevada Union opens the Harlan Carter Invitational at 8:30 p.m. tonight against Shasta.

Boys basketball

NU has late lead slip away; Bear River falls to Placer

The Miners had a big league against Woodcreek, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch and fell to the Timberwolves, 61-53, in a non-league bout Tuesday night.

Nevada Union led 22-10 early on thanks to four first quarter 3-pointers from Charles Wilcoxen.

The Miners built upon their lead in the second quarter and took a 37-24 advantage into halftime. They held an 11-point lead after three quarters, but that’s when things fell apart. The Miners scored only four points in the fourth quarter while Woodcreek poured in 23 to pull out the win.

Leading all NU scorers was sophomore forward Milo Goehring with 16 points. Wilcoxen finished with 14 points and Riley Cotten chipped in 11 points.

The loss drops NU to 2-4 overall this year. Woodcreek improves to 7-1 overall. Next up for the Miners is a contest with Kennedy at 5:30 p.m. today at the Mel Goode Tournament.

The Bruins from Bear River started slow and was never able to fully recover Tuesday night, falling to Placer, 73-61, in non-league play.

After falling behind 25-13 after one quarter, the Bruins played the Hillmen evenly across the final three quarters.

The loss drops Bear River to 1-5 overall. Placer improves to 3-3.

The Bruins now turn their attention to the Ganskie Invitational, where they will host Western Sierra at 8 p.m. today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.