PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Bruins bounced by Dixon; Lady Miners fall to Manteca

DIXON — Bear River made a game of it, but ultimately fell short against the Dixon Rams in Tuesday night’s opening round of the girls basketball Sac-Joaquin Division IV playoffs.

The No. 8 seed Lady Rams eliminated the No. 9 Lady Bruins in a hard-fought contest, 68-45, and will now advance to take on No. 1 seed Argonaut.

“They got down early in the first half and they could have folded, but they ended up tied at halftime,” said Bruins head coach Jeff Bickmore, whose squad fought hard to get back in the thick of it. “A lot of credit to Dixon. They played really well. Third quarter they just hit a ton of shots and came out with a lot of pressure. We had a few too many turnovers and they kind of took it to us, but our girls played really hard and I’m really proud of the season they had.”

Dixon opened the game on a 15-4 run, knocking down four first quarter 3s, but Bear River rallied back with a big second quarter. The Lady Bruins got a boost off the bench from sophomores Heaven Lafata and Morgan Peterson and junior Kaedyn Harrison, who combined for 10 points during a 17-8 run that knotted it up 24-24 at the half.

“Our bench really helped,” added Bickmore. “When our bench came out I was just hoping that we could at least kind of keep it within five or six and they did a really good job of actually getting us tied. They made some good plays. When (Dixon) was trapping they did a good job coming to get the ball and hit cutters, we got a 3-point-play, we had some nice baskets and just the energy we got off the bench really helped.”

However, it didn’t take Dixon long to break the tie and runaway for good, charging ahead with a stingy defense and clutch shot-making for a 14-0 run to open the third quarter.

The Bruins cashed in on some opportunities with great passes inside, getting a lot of help down low from sophomore Julia Pisenti, who led the team in scoring with 14 points, all of which came in the second half.

Pisenti’s 14 points and seven boards were followed by Lafata and freshman Kaylee Vieira, who dropped in six points each. Vieira also had a big night on the glass grabbing eight rebounds. Seniors Gabi Corralejo and Kaitlin Holtz, and sophomore Peterson, tossed in five points each.

Dixon was led by standout sophomores Talia Medalle and Brianna Humphries, who combined for seven 3-pointers and lit up the scorboard for 19 points and 23 points respectively. As a team, the Lady Rams sunk 11 from beyond the arc.

Bear River (15-7, 7-3 Pioneer Valley League) took second place in the PVL this season and graduates two seniors, Corralejo and Holtz.

No. 7 MANTECA 67, No. 10 NEVADA UNION 61

The Lady Miners’ season came to a close Tuesday night with a hard-fought loss to the Manteca Buffaloes in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D-III playoffs.

Nevada Union trailed, 31-19, at halftime, but made a late charge and pulled to within four at 65-61 late in the fourth quarter, but got no closer.

Leading the Lady Miners was junior guard Aubrey Looney with 15 points, coming on five made 3-pointers. Senior Emerson Dunbar followed with 12 points, and junior guard Aijah King tallied six points.

The loss ends a season in which the Miners went 15-14 overall and placed third in the Foothill Valley League with a 5-5 mark.

They graduate several seniors, including Dunbar, Kendall Hughes, Reese Wheeler, Paige Colongione and Ava Kasza.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly. Walter Ford contributed to this article.