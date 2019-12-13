PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bruins top Western Sierra in Ganskie tourney opener; Lady Miners down Shasta in double OT

Bear River’s boys basketball team tipped off the Ganskie Invitational Basketball Tournament in thrilling fashion.

After falling behind early, the Bruins stormed back to knock off previously unbeaten Western Sierra, 58-55, in the first round Thursday night.

The Bruins trailed 23-13 after one quarter, but then found their stride in the second quarter and took a 36-32 lead into halftime thanks to strong play from Justin Powell, Brekyn Vasquez and Caleb Lowry.

“We can strike quick” said bear River head coach Ralph Lewis.

Western Sierra came out of the break strong and regained the lead by outscoring the Bruins 15-9 in the third quarter.

The Bruins and Wolves battled closely in the fourth quarter and with the game tied at 55-55 with less than minute left, Bear River’s Matt Sandstadt hit a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Bruins ahead for good.

“Matt is a terrific shooter,” said Lewis. “I’d want him to take that shot any day of the week.”

The victory snapped a five-game losing skid by the Bruins (2-5).

Powell led all Bear River scorers with 18 points. Lowery followed with 14 points, and Vasquez tallied 11.

Bear River faced off with Forest Lake Christian in a late game Friday night. The Bruins close out the tourney at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Golden Sierra.

Bear River’s girls team also opened the Ganskie Invitational with a victory, topping Casa Roble, 55-32, Thursday night.

The Lady Bruins (6-0) faced off with their counterparts from Forest Lake Christian in the second round in a late game Friday. They close the tourney at 2 p.m. today against Golden Sierra.

The Lady Falcons (7-1) dropped their first game of the tourney, falling to Golden Sierra in the first round, 45-33.

FLC’s Ali McDaniel scored a team-high 15 points, including four 3-pointers in the game. Sadie Whaley chipped in nine points to go with five steals. Ellie Wood scored eight points and six steals in the loss.

Lady Miners win in double OT

Nevada Union’s girls basketball team opened the Harlan Carter Invitational with a double-overtime victory against Shasta, 49-46, Thursday.

Leading the Lady Miners was senior forward Emerson Dunbar, who scored six of her team-high 19 points in the second overtime period.

The Lady Miners led 20-15 at halftime, but Shasta outscored NU, 19-14, across the third and fourth quarters to force OT. After 6-6 tie in the first OT period, the Lady Miners outscored the Wolves, 9-6, in the second OT to pull out the win.

Nevada Union (4-3) also got a strong showing from junior guard Aijah King, who scored 18 points, six of which came in the overtime periods.

Miners drop opener at Mel Goode tourney

The boys team from Nevada Union struggled in their Mel Goode tourney opener, losing to Kennedy, 64-40, on Thursday at Yuba City High School.

NU trailed 28-12 at the half. The Miners would score 16 in the third quarter, but Kennedy tallied 23 and further extended its lead in the fourth.

The Miners were led by sophomore forward Milo Goehring, who had a team-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.