PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bruins top Colfax; Miners fall to Ponderosa

Bear River’s boys basketball team earned a critical win in Pioneer Valley League play, topping Colfax, 67-64, Friday night.

After battling to 9-9 tie after one quarter, the Bruins (9-14, 4-4 PVL) pulled ahead in the second and took a 28-25 lead into halftime. Bear River created some separation in the third, outscoring Colfax 24-20 to take a 52-45 lead into the fourth. The Bruins held off the Falcons down the stretch to earn their fourth league win and keep them in contention for one of the PVL’s three automatic playoff bids.

Bear River is currently in fourth place in the PVL, one game behind No. 3 Center (11-13, 5-3 PVL). The Bruins and Center face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bear River’s Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

Marysville (16-9, 7-1 PVL) sits at the top of the standings with Foothill (6-18, 6-2 PVL) in second.

The Bruins were balanced in their offensive attack against Colfax with four different players scoring in double figures. Leading the Bruins was Justin Powell with 17 points. Harry Alexander followed with 15 points. Brekyn Vasquez and Brad Smith added 13 points each.

Ponderosa 59, Nevada Union 42

The Miners fell behind Ponderosa early in the game and were never able to fully recover Friday night.

Nevada Union trailed 11-8 after one quarter and went into the break down, 31-15. The Miners battled back in the second half and pulled to within six points in the fourth quarter, but got no closer and eventually fell by 17 points.

Sophomore forward Milo Goehring led the Miners with 28 points. Charles Wilcoxen added eight points.

The loss drops NU to 9-17 overall and 3-5 in Foothill Valley League play. The Miners are still in the mix for a playoff spot, but need to win out and get some help. NU closes the regular season with league bouts at home against Lincoln (18-8, 5-3 FVL) Wednesday and Rio Linda (9-12, 3-5 FVL) Friday.

Ponderosa (16-10, 5-3 FVL), Oakmont (16-5, 5-3 FVL) and Lincoln are tied atop the FVL standings.

