PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls top Oakmont; FLC boys rally past Victory Christian

With a strong defensive effort, Nevada Union’s girls basketball team powered past Foothill Valley League foe Oakmont, 52-35, Friday night.

Facing the Vikings on the road, the Lady Miners grabbed a 13-12 lead after the first quarter before creating some seperation in the second quarter and taking a 34-22 lead into halftime. NU clamped down on defense in the second half and allowed just 13 points across the final two quarters.

Leading the way offensively was senior forward Emerson Dunbar with 17 points. Junior guard Aijah King followed with 10 points. Kendall Hughes and Kia Costanza each chipped in seven points.

The win improves the Lady Miners to 11-9 overall and 1-1 in FVL play. Oakmont falls to 5-11 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Next up for Nevada Union is a home bout at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Ponderosa (7-11, 1-1 FVL).

Forest Lake Christian 71, Victory Christian 20

The Lady Falcons rebounded nicely from their first league loss of the season on Tuesday, with a convincing win over Central Valley California League foe Victory Christian on Friday.

Forest Lake Christian soared out to a 21-4 lead after one, took a 49-14 advantage into halftime and cruised down the stretch.

Amber Jackson led all FLC scorers with 23 points. The senior guard also tallied five steals and three assists. Junior Ellie Wood followed with 19 points. Wood also notched six steals, five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Ali McDaniel added 14 points, six steals and five assists. Senior forward Jessi Dreschler chipped in eight points and pulled down five rebounds.

The Lady Falcons (14-5, 4-1 CVCL) are set to face off with Woodland Christian (7-11, 2-3 CVCL) on Tuesday.

Marysville 37, Bear River 34

The Lady Bruins have split their first two Pioneer Valley League contests, topping Foothill, 51-39, Wednesday and falling to Marysville, 37-32, on Friday.

In the win over Foothill, Bear River was led by freshman Kaylee Vieira, who tallied a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guards Gabi Corralejo and Kaitelin Holtz each added 10 points. Junior guard Erika Junge chipped in five points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Julia Pisenti led the Lady Bruins with 17 points against Marysville. Corralejo followed with 15 points.

Next up for the Lady Bruins (9-4, 1-1 PVL) is a 7 p.m. home bout with Colfax (14-4, 2-0 PVL) on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Forest Lake Christian 78, Victory Christian 74

The Falcons improved to 4-2 in league play with a come-from-behind win over Victory Christian Friday night.

After trailing 25-15 after one quarter, FLC closed the gap to four at 43-39 at haltime. After playing the third quarter even, the Falcons took off and outscored the Vikings 22-14 in the fourth to pull out the victory.

The Falcons (9-9, 4-2 CVCL) are on the road Tuesday for a league contest with Woodland Christian (10-8, 5-1 CVCL).

Marysville 76, Bear River 69

The Bruins dropped their first league game of the season Friday night, falling on the road to Marysville by seven.

Bear River trailed by seven after one quarter, but closed the gap in the second quarter and went into halftime down, 41-38. A big third quarter by Marysville put the Bruins in an 11-point hole heading into the fourth. Bear River outscored Marysville, 18-14 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

Bruins senior Brad Smith had a big game in defeat, scoring 29 points and hitting five 3-pointers. Justin Powell added 14 points and Caleb Lowry chipped in 10 points.

Bear River (6-11, 1-1 PVL) hosts rival Colfax (5-11, 0-2 PVL) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.