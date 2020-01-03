PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls edge Cosumnes Oaks

Nevada Union’s girls basketball team went on the road and topped Cosumnes Oaks, 54-51, Thursday night.

The Lady Miners trailed the Wolfpack, 31-30, at halftime, but surged ahead in the third quarter and held on down the stretch to earn their 10th win of the season.

Leading the way for Nevada Union was senior forward Emerson Dunbar, who poured in 25 points, 11 of which came in the third quarter.

Junior guard Aijah King added 10 points, six of which came in the fourth quarter, and hit a key shot late to seal the victory.

Senior forward Kendall Hughes chipped in 10 points and was strong on the boards.

Last weekend, the Lady Miners went 2-2 at the Varsity Elite Tournament in Nevada, earning wins over Reno, 53-47, and Loyalton, 52-19. Their losses came against highly ranked teams in Piedmont, 62-34, and McQueen, 45-42.

Next up for the Lady Miners (10-7) is a home contest with Sacramento (4-8) at 6 p.m. Monday.

Nevada Union opens Foothill Valley League at home against Placer (12-2), Jan.15.

