PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union boys topple Ponderosa; FLC girls charge past Woodland Christian

The Miners are proving themselves on the court and have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Foothill Valley League.

Nevada Union’s boys basketball team toppled yet another strong foe on Tuesday, knocking off 2019 league co-champ Ponderosa, 61-54, at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

The Miners trailed 16-15 after one quarter, but surged ahead in the second frame, outscoring the Bruins 22-12 to take a 37-28 advantage into halftime. NU played Ponderosa even in the third quarter, 10-10, and held on down the stretch to earn the victor.

The Miners also beat 2019 co-FVL champ Placer, 68-66, last week.

NU’s Milo Goehring led the way against Ponderosa, scoring a game-high 21 points. Senior wing Charles Wilcoxen added 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Aidan Keros chipped in eight points. Riley Cotton followed with seven points.

Ponderosa (12-9, 1-2 FVL) came into the game as the 13th ranked Division II team in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to MaxPreps.com. Nevada Union (8-13, 2-1 FVL) is currently ranked No. 23 in D-III.

Next up for Nevada Union is a road game at 7 p.m. today at Lincoln (14-7, 1-2 FVL). The Fighting Zebras are the No. 10 ranked team in D-II.

Nevada Union’s freshman team also got a win against Ponderosa.

After falling behind 10-0 early on, the freshmen Miners bounced back to win, 60-41.

Chase Nye led the way with 18 points, including four made 3-pointers. James Kinney added 13 points and played stout defense. Jake Jensen chipped in 10 points, and Lucas Mackey tallied eight in the victory.

The freshman Miners are now 9-10 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Girls basketball

Forest Lake Christian 53, Woodland Christian 27

The Lady Falcons powered past Woodland Christian on Tuesday and are now perched atop the Central Valley California League standings.

After battling to a 13-10 lead after one quarter, Forest Lake Christian clamped down on defense and allowed just 17 points across the final three quarters.

Leading the Lady Falcons was senior guard Amber Jackson, who tallied a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Fellow senior guard Ali McDaniel stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and seven assists. Senior Bella O’Neill chipped in with six points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Senior Jessi Dreschler led the way in the paint with 10 rebounds and six points.

The win improves the Lady Falcons to 15-5 overall and 5-1 in CVCL play. They are a half game ahead of second place Futures (11-4, 4-1 CVCL).

Forest lake Christian is back at it next Tuesday when they host Sac Waldorf (8-10, 4-2 CVCL).

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.