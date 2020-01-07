PREP BASKETBALL: Miners rally in second half, top Chico

Nevada Union’s boys basketball team closed their run through the non-league portion of the schedule with a hard-fought road win over the Chico Panthers, 47-43, Monday night.

The Miners fell behind early and trailed 20-17 at halftime, but came out of the break strong and outscored the Panthers 30-23 across the final two quarters.

“We’ve been playing really good defense and finally we got enough offense to win,” said NU head coach Mark Casey.

Leading the Miners was 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore Milo Goehring, who poured in 18 points. The skilled forward hit a pair of late free throws to seal the win, and was 10-for-11 from the charity stripe in the game.

NU also got strong offensive showings from Eli Jones and Riley Cotton. Jones finished with 11 points, and Cotton scored nine points, coming on three 3-pointers.

The win improves the Miners’ overall record to 6-12. Of their 18 non-league games, eight have been decided by six points or less. NU is 4-4 in those contests.

The Miners tip off Foothill Valley League play next week when they host last season’s co-FVL champ Placer (6-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

A season ago the Miners went 5-5 against FVL foes and finished in fourth place.

