Prep basketball: Miners lead wire to wire in win over Del Oro

Nevada Union’s boys basketball team never trailed Wednesday night, leading wire to wire en route to a 59-58 victory over the Golden Eagles from Del Oro.

“Boys are definitely starting to figure some stuff out,” said Nevada Union head coach Mark Casey. (They’re) getting better on the fly. Hopefully we can get a few more (wins) in the coming weeks.”

Playing in the friendly confines of Albert Ali Gymnasium, the Miners grabbed a slight, 12-11, edge after the first quarter. They then surged ahead in the second quarter behind a strong defensive effort. NU held Del Oro to just six second quarter points to take a 28-17 advantage into halftime.

The Golden Eagles clawed back in the third quarter and outscored the Miners 15-8 to pull within four heading to the final frame.

“They kind of blitzed us in the third quarter,” Casey said.

The fourth quarter was a high-scoring affair with Del Oro posting 26 points, but the Miners netted 23 of their own to pull out their second win of the season.

Leading the Miners on offense was Milo Goehring and Cory Ellis.

“Milo continued his scoring reign of terror, and we got a huge game from junior Cory Ellis,” said Casey.

Goehring led the Miners with a team-high 26 points. Friday marked the seventh time in eight games the junior post player scored at least 20 points. For the season, Goehring is averaging 25.4 points per game.

Ellis followed with a varsity career-high 22 points. The junior guard hit six 3-pointers in the game, including one late in the fourth to give the Miners a bit of a cushion.

After starting the season 0-5, the Miners have begun to find their stride, winning two of their last three contests.

Nevada Union (2-6) was on the road Friday night against Chico. That game was not completed as of press time. The Miners conclude their busy week at home Saturday against Woodcreek.

Coaches may submit game reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com.