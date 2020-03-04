PREP BASKETBALL: Miners, Bruins, Falcons earn all-league honors

Several local high school basketball players shined on the court during the 2019-20 season and it didn’t go unnoticed by the competition. Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian combined to have 20 all-leaguers and one MVP when the end-of-league accolades were doled out.

Here’s a brief look at each of the standouts who grabbed all-league honors this season:

MVP AGAIN

Amber Jackson, Sr., Forest Lake Christian

Jackson claimed the Central Valley California League MVP Award for the second straight season after leading the Lady Falcons to the league title. The senior guard is a fierce defender and is a spectacular fast break finisher. She is often the best athlete on the floor and does a whatever is needed to help her team win. For the year, she is averaging 21.3 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 2.2 assists. She scored 20 or more points in nine of FLC’s 11 league games.

“Amber is freakishly athletic,” FLC head coach John McDaniel said. “She’s hard to handle defensively and offensively for other teams. She just creates so much havoc on the court. She can pretty much take the ball to the hole whenever she feels like it. She’s just a force on both sides of the court.”

FIRST TEAMERS

Milo Goehring, So., Nevada Union

Goehring is a talented post player who will be a force to be reckoned with in the Foothill Valley League for years to come. Just a sophomore, Goehring earned a spot on the ALL-FVL First Team for a second straight season. He led the league in scoring with 22.8 points per game.

Gabi Correlejo, Sr. Bear River

Correlejo is on the All-Pioneer Valley League First Team after leading the Lady Bruins to a second place finish in league play. Corralejo’s ability as a defender and facilitator was paramount to Bear River’s success this season.

Ali McDaniel, Sr., Forest Lake Christian

McDaniel was the top vote getter among the All-CVCL First Teamers after a stellar season in which she helped FLC win its third straight league title and stuffed the stat sheet along the way. The well-rounded guard notched three triple-doubles throughout the season and averaged 13.5 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 5.4 assists.

Aijah King, Jr., Nevada Union

King is an All-FVL First Teamer for the second straight season after leading the Lady Miners to a third place finish in league play. King is a talent on both sides of the court. She’s a fierce defender wand is skilled in scoring around the basket.w

Brad Smith, Sr., Bear River

Smith, a four-year varsity player, was a force for the Bruins all season, leading the team in points and rebounds. After making the All-PVL Second Team a season ago, he’s on the First Team after his senior season.

Luke Gilliland, Sr., Forest Lake Christian

Gilliland, a talented 3-point shooter, made the All-CVCL First Team after a senior season in which he led the Falcons in scoring. He was All-CVCL Honorable Mention a season ago.

Justin Powell, Sr., Bear River

The sharp shooting Powell is an All-PVL First Teamer for a second straight season. Powell is a talented scorer who can put the ball in the bucket from anywhere on the court.

Emerson Dunbar, Sr., Nevada Union

Dunbar’s play in the post was instrumental to the Lady Miners success this season. A double-double machine, Dunbar helped NU earn third place in league play and a spot in the playoffs. It’s Dunbar’s second straight season on the All-FVL First Team.

Julia Pisenti, So., Bear River

Pisenti shined in her sophomore season with the Lady Bruins, leading the team in scoring and helping them to a playoff berth after a second place finish in the PVL.

Harrison Alexander, So., Bear River

Alexander emerged as a productive post player for the Bruins, becoming a tireless rebounder and opportunistic scorer as the season progressed.

Kaylee Vieira, Fr., Bear River

Vieira made great strides as a freshman and was a key component for the Lady Bruins. She led Bear River in rebounding and blocks and was second on the team in points per game.

SECOND TEAMERS

Jessi Dreschler, Sr., Forest Lake Christian

Dreschler brings strength and grit to the paint for the Lady Falcons. She led the CVCL in rebounding with 8.8 per game. She also averaged 4.5 points and 3.8 steals per game.

Aidan Keros, Sr., Nevada Union

Keros was the floor general for the Miners this past season, facilitating the offense and setting the tone defensively.

Erika Junge, Jr., Bear River

A hard-working guard, Junge proved to be a capable scorer and relenteless rebounder for the Lady Bruins.

Reese Wheeler, Sr., Nevada Union

Wheeler is a tireless defender and capable of ball handler who was a key component to NU’s success this season.

Simon Blackburn, Sr., Forest Lake Christian

An efficient facilitator and capable scorer, Blackburn ran the offense for FLC this season. He averaged more than 10 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

Charles Wilcoxen, Sr., Nevada Union

Wilcoxen, NU’s top 3-point shooter, often caught fire from deep in critical moments for the Miners. He was NU’s second leading scorer and gave the Miners a solid second option after Goehring.

Sadie Whaley, Fr., Forest Lake Christian

Whaley is a defensive standout and budding offensive star. For the season, she averaged 8.5 points per game and 2.8 steals.

Kendall Hughes, Sr., Nevada Union

Hughes was a force in the paint for the Miners, making a difference with her ability to rebound and score inside.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brekyn Vasquez, Sr., Bear River

From hitting 3-pointers, leading the fast break or boxing out against bigger opponents in the paint, Vasquez did whatever was needed of him on the court.

