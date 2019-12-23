PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners take 3rd at Chavez Christmas Classic

Nevada Union’s girls basketball team went 2-1 at the Chavez Christmas Classic, finishing in third place at the annual tourney held at Lincoln High School.

The Lady Miners opened the Christmas Classic with a 49-43 victory over Gridley, but then dropped a hard-fought game with Placer, 65-57, in the second round to set up a contest with River Valley for third place.

Behind a strong defensive effort and a big game from Emerson Dunbar, the Lady Miners knocked off the Falcons from River Valley, 54-33.

Dunbar, a senior forward, scored a game-high 23 points in the win. Junior guard Aijah King followed with 12 points. Kendall Hughes and Mia Hallenbeck chipped in nine points each.

The Lady Miners held River Valley to just nine first quarter points, and led 21-18 at halftime. NU blew the game open in the third when it outscored River Valley 20-5 and took a 41-23 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Dunbar and Hughes were both named to the All-Tourney team.

Placer (10-2) went on to win the tourney, beating host Lincoln (9-2) in overtime, 36-34.

Next up for Nevada Union (7-5) is the Varsity Elite Challenge, which tips off Thursday.

NU boys place 4th at Panther Showdown

The Miners opened the Panther Showdown in Chico with a big win over Freemont, but then dropped a pair of tightly contested games to finish in fourth place.

Behind 21 points from Milo Goehring and 17 from Riley Cotton, Nevada Union topped Freemont, 58-41, in the first round to set up a semifinal bout with the Chico Panthers.

The Miners trailed the Panthers at halftime, 28-19, but rallied to tie the game 42-42 in the fourth quarter. Chico pulled away down the stretch, though, and won, 54-49. Goehring once again led the Miners, notching a team-high 25 points.

Nevada Union drew Marysville in the third place game, and led 35-16 at halftime. After a dreadful third quarter in which the Miners didn’t score, they went into the fourth quarter clinging to a 35-24 lead. Marysville outscored NU, 24-12, in the fourth quarter to pull off the, 48-47 victory. Goehring led all Miners with 18 points.

Next up for the Miners (4-8) is the Kendall Arnett Invitational, which tips off Thursday at Placer High School.

