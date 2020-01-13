PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons rise above Foresthill, remain unbeaten in league play

Forest Lake Christian’s girls basketball team was tested by a league foe Friday night, but the Lady Falcons finished strong and doused the Foresthill Wildfires, 60-41.

Competing on their home court, the Lady Falcons fell behind, 17-15, after one quarter. They would hold the Wildfires to just three points in the second quarter and took a 27-20 lead into halftime. Foresthill cut the deficit down to just two points in the third, but the Lady Falcons closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to create some separation as it headed into the final stanza. FLC outscored Foresthill, 19-10, in the fourth to close it out.

“We got all we could handle Friday night, playing a really talented and gritty Foresthill team,” said FLC head coach John McDaniel, whose team has now won 29 straight in Central Valley California League play.

Leading the Lady Falcons was seniors Ali McDaniel and Amber Jackson. McDaniel finished with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. The talented guard also had 12 steals, seven rebounds and six assists. Jackson also put up big numbers, scoring 24 points and nabbing 11 steals.

Junior Ellie Wood chipped in 10 points. Jessi Dreschler played solid defense, notching five steals and five rebounds. Trinity Schneider also stood out on the defensive end as the sophomore was key in limiting Foresthill’s best scorer.

FLC finished the game with 31 steals in the game and forced 35 turnovers in all.

The win improves the Lady Falcons to 13-4 overall and 3-0 in CVCL play. Foresthill falls to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Next up for the Lady Falcons is a 6 p.m. road game today at Futures (9-4, 2-1 CVCL) in Sacramento.

FLC’s boys team battled Foresthill closely throughout, but struggled in the fourth quarter and fell, 64-62.

The Falcons led 34-25 at halftime, and clung to a five-point lead after three quarters. The Wildfires (14-3, 4-0 CVCL) would go on to outscore FLC, 18-11, to pull off the win and keep their league record unblemished.

Next up for FLC (7-9 2-2 CVCL) is a road bout at 7:30 p.m. today at Futures.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.