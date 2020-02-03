PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins charge past Foothill; Lady Falcons down Delta

Bear River’s girls basketball team barreled past Pioneer Valley League foe Foothill, 68-29, on Friday.

The Lady Bruins jumped out to a 20-9 first quarter lead and went into the break leading 44-22. The Lady Bruins allowed just seven Mustang points in the second half.

Leading the way for Bear River was sophomore guard Julia Pisenti, who poured in 28 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Pisenti was 10-of-16 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Freshman forward Kaylee Vieira followed with 12 points and seven rebounds. Morgan Peterson added eight points and five rebounds. And, senior point guard Gabi Corralejo scored two points, doled out eight assists, nabbed six steals and pulled down five rebounds.

The win was the third straight in PVL play for the Lady Bruins.

Bear River (12-5 4-2 PVL) is tied with Center (7-13, 4-2 PVL) for second place in the league standings. Colfax (20-4, 6-0 PVL) is in first.

Next up for the Lady Bruins is a home bout with Marysville (6-17,, 3-3 PVL) at 7 p.m.tonight.

Forest Lake Christian 73,

Delta 14

The Lady Falcons made it four straight in Central Valley California League play with a blowout victory over Delta, on the road Friday night in Clarksburg.

Forest Lake Christian shined defensively, allowing just four points in the first half and holding the Saints to just two points in three of the four quarters.

Offensively, FLC had seven different players score seven points or more. They were led by Amber Jackson with 18 points. Bella O’Neill added 10 points. Ali McDaniel, Jessi Dreschler, Trinity Schneider and Sadie Whaley all had nine points. Ellie Wood followed with seven.

McDaniel led the team in assists with 12, and also impressed on defense with eight steals. As a team, FLC tallied 27 steals. O’Neill led the Lady Falcons in rebounds with eight.

Next up for Forest Lake Christian (18-5, 8-1 CVCL) is a road game tonight at Foresthill (10-8, 7-2 CVCL). The Lady Falcons then face Futures (13-5, 6-2 CVCL) on Friday at home.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Foothill 79, Bear River 62

The Bruins couldn’t keep up with Foothill last Friday.

After surging out to a 35-28 halftime lead, Bear River struggled in the second half where they were outscored 51-27.

The Bruins were led by Justin Powell’s 14 points. Harry Alexander followed with 13 points. Brad Smith added 12 points, and Caleb Lowry had nine.

Next up for the Bruins (8-13, 3-3 PVL) is a game against league leader Marysville (14-9, 5-1 PVL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jack R. McCrory Gym.

Placer 72,

Nevada Union 45

The Miners dropped their third straight in Foothill Valley League play after falling to Placer last Friday.

Nevada Union kept it close in the first half and went into halftime down, 30-22, but the Hillmen blew the game open in the second half.

NU’s sophomore forward Milo Goehring was a bright spot with 18 points.

The Miners (8-16, 2-4 FVL) are back at it again Wednesday when they host Oakmont at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

