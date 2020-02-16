PREP BASKETBALL: Girls teams from Nevada Union, Bear River, Forest Lake Christian earn postseason berths

The high basketball playoffs have arrived.

The Sac-Joaquin Section’s postseason brackets were released Saturday and the girls basketball teams from Bear River, Forest Lake Christian and Nevada Union will all be competing for a Section title in their respective divisions.

Here’s a look at their first round matchups:

Lady Miners TIPOFF playoffs on road

Nevada Union is the No. 10 seed in the Section’s Division III bracket and will travel to face the No. 7 Manteca Buffaloes at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Miners dig into the playoffs after going 15-13 overall and finishing third in the Foothill Valley League with a 5-5 mark.

They are led on both ends of the court by junior guard Aijah King.

“We go as Aijah goes,” NU head coach Jenn Krill said. “Aijah has phenomenal quickness and speed, she can handle the rock, she’s an unbelievable finisher at the rim and she can dime.”

NU also gets strong defensive play from senior guard Reese Wheeler, and has potent post players in Emerson Dunbar and Kendall Hughes.

The Buffaloes roam into the postseason after going 19-7 overall and placing third in the Valley Oak League.

NU and Manteca have some recent playoff history. The Lady Miners topped the Buffaloes, 52-46, in the second round last year.

The Lady Miners are in the postseason for a fourth straight season. A year ago, they reached the D-III semifinals before being bounced by eventual champ Bradshaw Christian.

The top seed in D-III is Placer (24-2), which won the FVL and is currently riding a 20-game win streak.

Lady Bruins open at Dixon

Bear River grabbed the No. 9 seed in D-IV and will open the playoffs at No. 8 Dixon at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Bruins clawed their way to a 15-6 overall record and was second in Pioneer Valley League play with a 7-3 mark. They enter the playoffs having won six of their last seven games.

They are led by senior point guard Gabi Corralejo, sophomore guard Julia Pisenti and freshman forward Kaylee Vieira.

The Dixon Rams went 20-7 overall and won the Golden Empire League title.

For the Lady Bruins, it is their fifth straight trip to the postseason. A year ago, they topped Mountain House in the first round before being knocked out by Colfax in the second round. Colfax (24-4, 10-0) won the PVL this season and is the No. 1 seed in D-V.

The top seed in D-IV is Argonaut (24-4).

Lady Falcons are No. 2 seed, have bye Through Round 1

Forest Lake Christian landed the No. 2 seed in the Section’s D-VI bracket and have a bye through the first round. They will host the winner of the No. 7 Stockton Christian vs. No. 10 Turlock matchup on Thursday.

The Lady Falcons soar into the playoffs on the heels of their third straight Central Valley California League title. FLC (20-5, 10-1 CVCL) has won seven straight games and boasts plenty of talent and experience.

They are led by the dynamic guard duo of Amber Jackson (21.4 points per game, 5.8 steals, 5.8 rebounds) and Ali McDaniel (14.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 steals, 5.3 assists.).

FLC also has a strong presence in the post with senior Jessi Dreschler, who grabbed 22 rebounds in the team’s regular season finale on Friday and leads the CVCL in rebounding with 8.7 per game.

They also have strong players in Ellie Wood, Bella O’Neill, Sadie Whaley and Trinity Schneider.

“We’re full of experience, and the youngsters have really stepped up,” head coach John McDaniel said of his team. “It’s a lot of girls, doing a lot of good things.”

A season ago, the Lady Falcons were the D6 runner up after falling to the Valley Christian Lions in the title game, 56-50. Valley Christian (21-1) is the No. 1 seed in this year’s D6 bracket. The Lions’ only loss this season came against FLC, 63-58, in overtime Dec. 6.

