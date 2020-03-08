PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian tops Redding Christian, advances to NorCal D-VI title game

The Forest Lake Christian Lady Falcons are headed back to the CIF NorCal Division VI Girls Basketball Championship Game.

FLC (25-5) earned its second straight trip to the NorCal title game after topping the No. 2 Redding Christian Lions, 43-38, Saturday night. It’s the second year in a row, the Lady Falcons went into Redding and beat the Lions in the semifinals. FLC, the No. 3 seed, is set to face No. 1 seed Laytonville (29-3) for the title on Tuesday.

Saturday’s semifinal bout between the Lady Falcons and Lions was close throughout with FLC leading by one after the first quarter and taking a 23-19 lead into halftime. The Lady Falcons pushed their lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but Redding Christian surged back to within three in the final minute.

FLC senior guard Ali McDaniel put the game away with a pair free throws in the closing seconds. The senior guard hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game, was 8-for-12 from the field and finished with a team-high 23 points. She also grabbed six rebounds, nabbed three steals and doled out three assists.

Fellow senior guard Amber Jackson followed with eight points. Junior guard Ellie Wood chipped in seven points. Senior forward Jessi Dreschler led the team in the paint with nine rebounds to go with three points.

With the Central Valley California League title and Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI banner already tucked away, the Lady Falcons are now within reach of the NorCal D-VI crown. A season ago, FLC was the No. 5 seed in the NorCal tourney and made a spirited run to the title game, upsetting the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds before falling to No. 3 Etna in the 2019 championship.

This year, they will travel to Laytonville to face the top-seeded Warriors, who won the North Coast D-VI title and are riding a 17-game win streak. They are led by Akeela James (22.1 points per game), Matiea Taylor (13.7 ppg) and Athena North (11.2 ppg).

As the higher seed, Laytonville will host FLC at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

COLFAX ADVANCES TO D-IV TITLE GAME

The Colfax Lady Falcons are still flying through the playoffs after knocking off Pleasant Valley of Chico, 47-44, in the NorCal D-IV semifinals Saturday.

With the win, No. 1 Colfax (30-4) is onto the D-IV title bout where they will face No. 11 Sierra Pacific (28-7). Sierra Pacific, of Hanford, topped No. 2 Argonaut, 62-42, in the other semifinal.

Colfax, the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V champion, has now won 19-straight as it enters the NorCal title matchup. As the top-seed, Colfax will host Sierra Pacific at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

