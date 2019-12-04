PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls off to strong start

The Lady Falcons from Forest Lake Christian are off to a strong start to the 2019-20 hoops season.

Forest Lake Christian improved to 3-0 with a 65-46 victory over Western Sierra Collegiate Academy on Tuesday.

Leading the Falcons were senior guards Amber Jackson and Ali McDaniel. Jackson poured in a g ame-high 20 points to go with 23 rebounds and six steals. McDaniel followed with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. She also grabbed nine rebounds and doled out three assists.

FLC also got key contributions from Ellie Wood, Jesse Dreschler and Bella O’Neill. Wood pitched in with seven points, nine rebounds and three steals. Dreschler scored two points, pulled down nine rebounds and tallied five steals. O’Neill scored two points, grabbed eight rebounds and nabbed three steals.

Forest Lake Christian also has wins over Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, 51-19, and Foothill, 53-24, this season.

A season ago, Forest Lake Christian went 24-7 overall, won the Central Valley California League championship, was the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 runner up and was the NorCal D6 runner up.

Next up for the Lady Falcons is a bout with Woodland at 5:30 p.m. today at the Lady Viking Classic hosted by Victory Christian.

