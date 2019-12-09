PREP BASKETBALL: FLC, NU, Bear River find success at early season tourneys

It was a busy weekend for local high school hoops teams as squads from Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian all competed in early season tourneys.

The Lady Falcons from Forest Lake Christian continued their hot start to the season, going 3-0 en route to the Viking Classic Tournament Championship held at Victory Christian High School.

Leading FLC was senior guard Amber Jackson, who scored 27 points and had six steals in the Lady Falcons’ championship game win over Head-Royce, 67-33. Jackson was named the tourney MVP.

FLC’s Alicia McDaniel also played well throughout the three games and was named to the All-Tourney Team. McDaniel notched 17 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists in the title game victory.

Also playing well in the championship game was Ellie Wood (seven points, 10 steals, five assists), Bella O’Neill (two points, eight rebounds), Sadie Whaley (nine points, three steals) and Trinity Schneider, who played lockdown defense.

“Effort is the word that stands out,” said FLC head coach John McDaniel. “They were really in everyone’s face defensively. For 32 minutes every game, they gave everything they had.”

The Lady Falcons also topped previously unbeaten Valley Christian at the tourney, besting the Lions, 63-58, in overtime in the second round. FLC and Valley Christian faced off in last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 title game with the Lions taking home the championship, 56-50.

Next up for the Lady Falcons (6-0) is a home bout with Golden Sierra at 5:30 p.m. today.

The Bear River girls basketball team also had a 3-0 weekend, beating Yuba City (53-27), Paradise (44-17) and Lindhurst (40-13) to win their fourth straight Lois Langford Invitational Tournament in Live Oak.

The Lady Bruins are now 4-0 and will travel to Amador for a 6 p.m. tipoff today.

Nevada Union’s Lady Miners went 2-1 at the River City Tournament, beating Valley (58-26), losing to Yosemite (52-26) and topping Cosumnes Oaks to place third.

Leading the Lady Miners (3-2) was junior guard Aijah King and senior forwards Kendall Hughes and Emerson Dunbar.

Next up for NU is a road game against Rocklin at 7 p.m. tonight.

In boys hoops action, Nevada Union went 1-2 at the first ever Justin Gardner Memorial Tournament. After rallying from 20-points down to beat River Valley, 48-47, in the tourney opener, the Miners then dropped games against Reed (58-34) and Burbank (84-69).

Leading the Miners in their finale against Burbank on Saturday was Milo Goehring with 28 points. The sophomore forward was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Next up for NU is a home game at 7:30 p.m. today against Woodcreek.

The Bear River boys found it tough to get going at the NorCal Tip-off at Rocklin, going 0-4 against tough competition.

The Bruins (1-4) get back into action at 7 p.m. today against Placer at home.

