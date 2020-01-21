PREP BASKETBALL: Bruins roar past Colfax (PHOTO GALLERY)

TOP PLAYERS BR: Justin Powell – 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals BR: Brekyn Vasquez – 13 points, 7 rebounds BR: Brad Smith – 12 points, 7 rebounds, five steals BR: Caleb Lowry – 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals C: Benton Stocks – 23 points C: Sam Sinor – 13 points

It took a little while to get going, but once they did the Bruins didn’t look back.

After struggling to make shots in the first quarter, Bear River’s boys basketball team snapped out of its funk and charged past the rival Colfax Falcons, 62-52, Tuesday night at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

“I liked that they got through the adversity,” said Bear River head coach Ralph Lewis. “The Colfax-Bear River rivalry tends to get in the kids’ heads more than the athletic ability in the game, but we’re learning how to keep our heads and that will bode well for us through the rest of league.”

After a mixture of cold shooting and good defense resulted in a 7-7 tie after one quarter, the Bruins found their stride in the second quarter. Led by senior Brekyn Vasquez, Bear River scored 23 second quarter points and took a 30-26 advantage into the break. Vasquez scored 11 of his 13 points in the quarter. He also tallied seven rebounds in the game.

Vasquez was one of four Bruins to score in double digits. Senior guard Justin Powell led all Bear River players with 14 points. Senior wing Brad Smith added 12 points. And, senior guard Caleb Lowry chipped in 11 points.

“We definitely struggled on defense, but I felt like we moved the ball and made the extra pass a lot better today,” said Smith, who also had seven rebounds and five steals in the win. “We have a good offense, and if we start playing better defense, start locking guys down, we can win league.”

The Bruins and Falcons went back and forth in the third quarter, with Colfax pulling to within three at 40-37, but Bear River closed the quarter on a 10-2 run and took an 11-point advantage into the final frame.

Colfax hit several 3-pointers down the stretch, but never closed the gap to less than eight as Bear River had an answer for every Falcon run.

“Hard-nosed defense, that’s what it takes,” Lewis said. “You could see when we started to pick it up, we started flying around the floor, put a little extra effort in and you get good results. Without defense we don’t have an offense. We want our kids to be aggressive on defense and that will lead to good shots and transition points for us.”

The Bruins also got contributions from senior forward J.R. Malloy and sophomore Matt Grimes with six points each.

Colfax was led by Benton Stocks with 23 points, and Sam Sinor with 13 points.

The win for Bruins marks their third straight over their Pioneer Valley League rival.

Next up for the Bruins (7-11, 2-1 PVL) is a road bout with Center (7-12, 1-2 PVL) at 8 p.m. Friday. Colfax (5-12, 0-3 PVL) is at Lindhurst (6-10, 1-2 PVL) on Friday.

Lewis said the key to success in the PVL is, “simple before sizzle.”

“We got to execute on the simple things,” he said. “Simple before sizzle. We don’t want running, flying one-hand shots, we want strong, powerful takes to the basket. We want good, sharp passes to our shooters, because that’s where we live. We live behind the 3-point line, and we try to execute fundamentally at the rim. When we don’t do that, that’s when we struggle and that’s what you saw in the first quarter.”

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.