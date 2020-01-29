PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River boys top Lindhurst; FLC girls soar past Sac Waldorf

With balanced scoring attack, Bear River’s boys basketball team powered past Pioneer Valley League foe Lindhurst, 55-42, Tuesday night in Olivehurst.

The Bruins lept out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter, and held a 26-21 advantage at halftime. Bear River pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Blazers 17-10 in the final frame.

The Bruins had four different players score in double figures. Leading the way was Brekyn Vazquez with 14 points. Brad Smith added 11 points. Caleb Lowry and Justin Powell followed with 10 points each.

Bear River (8-12, 3-2 PVL) is tied for second in the PVL standings with Foothill (3-18, 3-2) and Center (9-12, 3-2). Marysville (13-9, 4-1) sits atop the standings. Colfax (6-13, 1-4) and Lindhurst (6-12, 1-4) are knotted at the bottom.

Next up for the Bruins is an 8 p.m. Friday bout with Foothill at home. Bear River beat the Mustangs, 62-57, when they met Jan. 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forest Lake Christian 54, Sac Waldorf 22

Behind a staunch defensive effort, the Lady Falcons knocked off Central Valley California League combatant Sac Waldorf on Tuesday.

Forest Lake Christian jumped out to a 35-13 lead at halftime and allowed just nine points in the second half en route to their third straight win.

Leading the FLC charge was senior guard Amber Jackson, who poured in a game-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. Jackson also had four assists and two steals in the win.

Fellow senior guard Ali McDaniel added 14 points to go with nine rebounds and three steals. Seior forward Jessi Dreschler led the team in rebounding with 11. Junior guard Ellie Wood and freshman Sadie Whaley shined on the defensive end with five steals and four steals, respectively. Whaley also had six points and six rebounds.

The Lady Falcons (16-5, 6-1 CVCL) currently sit atop the league standings. Next up for FLC is a road bout at 6 p.m. Friday against Delta (0-13, 0-6) in Clarksburg.

