Prep baseball roundup: Bruins power past Wheatland in season opener; Miners fall to Roseville

Bear River Bruins starting pitcher (19) Daniel Bamburg slides safely into home during the Bruins’ 10-3 home win over the Wheatland Pirates.

Photo: Elias Funez

With a strong effort from the bump and a few big innings at the plate, Bear River’s baseball team powered past Wheatland, 10-3, to win its season opener Friday.

“I’ve never seen the kids so excited to play,” Bear River head coach Russell Brackett said. “They had energy. They stayed up. Not one bad attitude all day. They had fun. I had fun.”

Playing their first game in more than a year, the Bruins took an inning to find their stride and when they did, they roared past the visiting Pirates.

Leading Bear River from the mound was junior pitcher Daniel Bamburg, who allowed two early runs but then shutdown the Wheatland lineup.

Bear River shortstop (3) Colby Lunsford fields a ball before tossing the ball for the force out at second base during Friday’s home win over the Wheatland Pirates.

Photo: Elias Funez

“That kid has so much grit and so much passion, and he’s such a good leader,” Brackett said. “It doesn’t matter if he has the best stuff — he has the best energy. What a great performance. He was efficient, used his fastball well and mixed in the curveball and a splitter there at the end.

With his long brown hair pouring out of his hat, the stout pitcher dealed for five innings, allowing just five hits and two runs while striking out five and walking one.

“I got into my groove as I started to get more comfortable, when the jitters started to go away,” Bamburg said. “I started trusting my defense a lot more and pitching strikes, trying to make them hit the ball. They didn’t want to swing at first, but when they did, my infield and outfield caught the ball for me.”

Bear River’s Dakota Ayestaran puts the ball into play during the Bruins’ win over the Wheatland Pirates Friday at home.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Bruin bats came alive in the second inning where they plated five runs, four of which came with two outs. Bear River added three more runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Leading the Bruin hitters was senior shortstop Colby Lunsford. The Sacramento State commit went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Lunsford was one of six Bruins to finish with two hits. Senior third baseman Nick Baltz was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Bamburg notched two singles, scored two runs and drove in a run. Devin Ortiz finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Brennan Schad chipped in with a pair of base knocks. And, Tyler Neuharth also had two hits to go with his team-best three RBIs.

Bear River shortstop (3) Colby Lunsford slides safely into second base during Friday’s home win over the Wheatland Pirates.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Hats off to our hitters,” said Brackett. “They came out and swung it.”

Leading the Pirates from the plate was Diego Gutierrez, who went 4-for-4 and scored two of Wheatland’s three runs.

The Bruins also got a strong showing from freshman pitcher Ethan Tague, who tossed the final two innings and struck out five of the nine batters he faced.

“If we can keep that team energy, win or lose, we’re going to be fine,” said Brackett.

Next up for the Bruins (1-0) is a home bout against Foresthill Thursday.

Roseville 5, Nevada Union 4

The Miners dropped a close one on the road Thursday, falling by a run to the Roseville Tigers, 5-4.

Nevada Union led 4-3 in the final frame, but the Tigers rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the win.

The Miners got strong games at the plate from Kolby Amaral, Chase Nye and Lucas Mackey. Amaral, NU’s senior catcher, notched three hits including a double. Nye, a sophomore infielder, hammered out two hits and an RBI. Mackey, a sophomore, tallied a base knock and two RBIs.

From the mound, NU senior Matt Deschaine pitched 4.2 innings, allowed three runs and struck out four. Freshman hurler Ryder Celenza tossed the final two innings. He allowed two runs and struck out two.

Leading Roseville (4-1) was senior Aiden Chang with a 3-for-4, two RBI performance.

Next up for the Miners (0-2) is a home matchup with Forest Lake Christian Tuesday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.