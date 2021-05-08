Prep baseball: Miners top Bruins, sweep series

Nevada Union pitcher (6) Matt Deschaine fires a pitch towards a Bear River batter during Friday afternoon’s win over the Bruins.



Nevada Union surged past Bear River on the diamond Friday, topping the Bruins, 11-1, to complete the series sweep.

The Miners scored early and often in the series finale, notching two runs in the first inning, another five in the second and three more in the third to go up 10-0.

The Bruins got on the scoreboard with a run in the fourth, but NU answered back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by Brenden Pinney to clinch the mercy-rule victory.

“I think they’re starting to get some confidence in themselves,” said NU head coach Ted White. “Winning, good at-bats, good defense, good pitching, it’s all kind of contagious and they’re feeding off each other. They’re having fun and playing with great team chemistry.”

Nevada Union short stop Ryder Celenza gets the out at second and turns to attempt the double play during Friday’s win over the Bear River Bruins.



Leading the Miners from the plate was senior Patrick Farrell, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Across the three game series with Bear River, Farrell was 5-for-11 with seven RBIs.

The Miners also got key offensive contributions from freshman Ryder Celenza (1-for-2, two RBIs, two walks) and senior Kolby Amaral (1-for-3, walk, three runs scored). Amaral spent a lot of time on the base paths during the series, going 5-for-7 with four walks and eight runs scored.

NU’s Timmy Dion (1-for-2, RBI, run scored), Chase Nye (1-for-3, run scored) and Keisen Hayden (1-for-3, run scored) also contributed in Friday’s win.

While the offense was supplying plenty of run support, NU’s senior pitcher Matt Deschaine was keeping the Bruins lineup in check.

“Fastball was jumping today,” Deschaine said. “Change up wasn’t as good, but luckily i was able to get ahead in counts and use my fastball.”

Nevada Union’s Kolby Amaral scores on a wild pitch Friday evening against the Bear River Bruins.

Photo: Elias Funez

Deschaine tossed the first four innings of the game, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out four and walking none.

“We have great chemistry,” Deschaine said of his team. “No one has a big ego. Everyone just works super well together. It’s really great to see, especially with all the young players.”

Celenza pitched the fifth inning, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out two.

The Bruins were led at the plate by Nick Baltz, who went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Dylan Neuharth and Daniel Bamburg had a hit each, and Jacob Ayestaran accounted for the team’s lone RBI.

Friday’s victory was NU’s third straight over Bear River, and the team’s fifth win in its last six games.

Bear River Bruins relief pitcher Brennan Schad releases a sidearm pitch Friday against the Nevada Union Miners.



White said it’s been the play of his seniors (Deschaine, Amaral, Farrell) that has NU heading in the right the direction.

“If I didn’t have the three seniors that are playing all the time, this would be a totally different team,” he said. “All three are like coaches. They’re teaching the younger kids how to play the game. They are really trying to help them and make them better baseball players as well as human beings. The seniors have been awesome.”

The loss for Bear River drops the Bruins to 6-5 on the season. They get back on the diamond again Wednesday for a road game at Colfax.

The Miners are now 8-7 on the season and return to action Monday for a home game against Oakmont.

“I just want the kids to keep having fun and compete,” said White. “Get better everyday and enjoy it.”

