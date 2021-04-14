Prep baseball: Miners fall to Falcons

The baseball teams from Nevada Union and Bear River faced off on the diamond for the second time this season and, similar to the first meeting, it was the Falcons coming from behind to grab the win.

Playing at Colfax High School on Tuesday, the Miners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but it wouldn’t hold up as the Falcons came charging back with a run in the bottom of the first and six more in the fourth to earn the victory, 7-3.

Colfax was led by pitcher Anthony Packard, who tossed five innings, allowed three runs off five hits and struck out nine. After giving up three runs and four hits in the first inning, the senior found his rhythm and gave up just one hit across the next four innings.

Powering the Falcons’ offense was Nolan Mulay, who tallied two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Colfax also got key contributions from Noah Souza (2-for-4, double, RBI), Chase Pfeifer (1-for-4, double, RBI) and Michaelangelo Taylor (1-for-3, two RBIs, run scored).

Leading the Miners at the plate was Chase Nye (1-for-2, two walks, run scored), Corey Ellis (1-for-4, run scored), Matt Deschaine (1-for-2, two walks, run scored), Kolby Amaral (1-for-3), Patrick Farrell (1-for-3) and Ryder Celenza (1-for-3, RBI).

Celenza also got the start on the mound for the Miners. The freshman tossed the first 3 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on four hits while striking out six. Farrell relieved Celenza and allowed one run in two innings of work.

The loss drops the Miners to 2-3 overall. Next up for NU is an away game at Lindhurst today.

Colfax improved to 7-3 with the win. The Falcons are on the road at Foothill on Friday.

Coaches may submit game reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com.