Prep baseball: Miners blast past Blazers

Nevada Union catcher Kolby Amaral points to teammate Lucas Mackey as he is batted in by Mackey during the Miners’ 13-3 win over the Lindhurst Blazers Thursday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Whether he’s throwing out runners trying to steal, blocking pitches in the dirt, crushing balls into the gap or being the loudest voice coming out of the dugout — Kolby Amaral is leading by example.

“It’s like having a fourth coach on the squad,” Nevada Union High School baseball head coach Ted White said of Amaral. “His biggest attribute is his leadership.”

The senior catcher certainly led the way for the Miners (2-2) this week, helping NU to a 13-3 win over the Lindhurst Blazers on Thursday and a 12-2 victory against the Forest Lake Christian Falcons on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working really hard and it was really good to get out here with the boys and get a win,” said Amaral, who is batting .571 with five extra-base hits through four games. “We’ve been working as hard as we can on the field and off the field. It just feels good to see everyone with a smile on their face after getting two wins this week.”

Nevada Union catcher Kolby Amaral dives in an attempt to catch a foul ball during Thursday’s home win over Lindhurst.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Simpson University commit was especially impressive in Thursday’s game with Lindhurst, going 4-for-4 from the plate with a single, two doubles, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. He also stole two bases in the game, and on defense he threw out a runner attempting to steal second.

“He has just been unbelievable,” said White. “What he and the other seniors have been doing with the younger kids has been awesome.”

When Amaral isn’t on the field, he’s often the most vocal in the dugout.

“Being a senior, you gotta show the boys the ropes,” Amaral said. “Anything you can do to get the team motivated you got to do. That’s always been my motto in the dugout, get anybody and everybody up as much as I can.”

Amaral’s batterymate on Thursday was senior pitcher J.T. Conway, who tossed the first three innings of the game, allowed three runs on four hits and struck out three.

Nevada Union starting pitcher J.T. Conway releases a pitch to a Lindhurst batter while a Blazer baserunner leads off second base during Thursday’s home matchup.



Conway was relieved by freshman Keisen Hayden and the hard-throwing lefty put the game away. Hayden hit the first batter he faced, but then proceeded to strike out five of the next seven batters.

“Keisen came in and got us out of a jam and was dealing,” said White. “He just came in and pounded the zone.”

It was a pair of freshmen and a pair of seniors that helped the Miners take the lead for good in the fourth inning.

Trailing 3-2, freshman shortstop Ryder Celenza ripped a base knock up the middle to start the inning. Senior third baseman Patrick Farrell then drew a walk. Conway followed with a sacrifice bunt which led to a throwing error and Celenza scoring. Freshman first baseman Brenden Pinney then drove in Farrell and Conway with a line-drive base hit up the middle. Pinney would later score on a passed ball to put the Miners up 6-3 after four innings.

Nevada Union batter Lucas Mackey puts the ball into play for a base hit and an RBI during an at bat for the Miners.

Photo: Elias Funez

Pinney finished the contest 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Celenza went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Conway was 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Ferrall reached base three times by way of a walk and twice being hit by a pitch.

Nevada Union kept the bats ringing in the fifth, scoring seven runs in the frame to win by way of the mercy rule.

The Miners also got contributions from sophomore Lucas Mackey (2-for-3, two RBIs), sophomore Chase Nye (1-for-4, RBI), junior Corey Ellis (1-for-4, RBI) and senior Matt Deschaine (1-for-4, RBI).

“We preach get better everyday and these guys really are,” said White.

Nevada Union batter Chase Nye puts the ball into play for an RBI, bringing in teammate Brenden Pinney during the Miners home win over the Lindhurst Blazers.

Photo: Elias Funez

Next up for the Miners is a road game Tuesday at Colfax (5-3).

BEAR RIVER 11, FORESTHILL 1

The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season with an 11-1 trouncing of the Foresthill Wildfires Thursday.

The game remained close early on, but Bear River broke away with a five-run third inning followed by two more runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to earn the mercy-rule victory.

Leading the Bruins from the mound was Tyler Neuharth. The junior tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out six.

Senior pitcher Jacob Ayestaran closed the game out, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings and striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Offensively, the Bruins were led by senior Brennan Schad, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Bear River also got key contributions from junior Dylan Neuharth (3-for-3, RBI, a run scored), freshman Ethan Tague (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs scored), junior Devin Ortiz (2-for-4, RBI, a run scored) and junior Daniel Bamburg (1-for-3, RBI, two runs scored).

The Bruins are back at it Tuesday for a home game against Forest Lake Christian.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.