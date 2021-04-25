Prep baseball: Baltz tosses gem, Bruins top Wildfires

Bear River pitcher Kenny Baltz, right, delivers during game against Foresthill on Friday. Baltz struck out 13 and allowed just one hit all game to lead the Bruins to a 12-0 victory. Photo: Submitted



With a dominant effort from the mound and plenty of pop at the plate, the Bear River baseball team roared past the Foresthill Wildfires, 12-0, Friday afternoon.

Leading the way for the Bruins was pitcher Kenny Baltz, who threw a one-hit gem to earn the win.

“It was one of the best high school pitching performances I’ve ever seen,” said Bear River head coach Russell Brackett.

Baltz went all six innings, allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out 13. The junior was extremely efficient as well, throwing just 65 pitches across the six innings.

“He threw 50 strikes and just 15 balls. He never got to a three-ball count. It was just crazy,” said Brackett. “For him it’s about focus. The talent is there and on that day he locked in and stayed focused pitch after pitch.”

Baltz also helped himself out at the plate, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The loudest bat in the Bruins lineup on Friday was Colby Lunsford’s. The senior smacked a pair of home runs and notched four RBIs in the game. Lunsford is batting .538 with two home runs, two triples, a double and six RBIs in four games played this season.

The Bruins also got offensive contributions from Christian Kohlbeck (2-for-4, run scored), Devin Ortiz (1-for-3, two RBIs), Zach Williams (1-for-1, RBI), Dylan Neuharth (1-for-3, RBI), Nick Baltz (1-for-3, three runs scored), Daniel Bamburg (1-for-3, RBI, two runs scored) and Dakota Ayestaran (RBI, run scored).

Friday’s victory over Foresthill came a day after the Bruins toppled the Forest Lake Christian Falcons, 14-4.

Nick Baltz powered the Bruins against FLC, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Lunsford added a triple, three stolen bases and an RBI. And, Ortiz tallied a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Next up for the Bruins (4-1) is road bout with Marysville (9-3) Wednesday.

