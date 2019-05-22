PREP BASEBALL: 7 Miners claim league honors after resurgent season

With a group of talented and hard-working ball players, Nevada Union’s varsity baseball team experienced a resurgence this season.

The Miners (16-13) were a force on the diamond this year, especially in Foothill Valley League play where they finished in second place with a 9-6 mark and snapped a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff drought that dated back to 2006.

Seven Nevada Union players including Nick Noll, James Nolen, Andrew Long, Evan Hicks, Matt Deschaine, Matthew Tintle and Bennett King earned All-FVL honors for their efforts in bringing the Miners back to baseball prosperity.

Noll, a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman, was named the FVL Co-Offensive MVP after batting .417 in the season and leading the league in doubles (12), RBIs (25) and home runs (5). The senior was also impressive from the bump, going 4-2 overall with a 1.41 ERA. In addition to being the league Co-Offensive MVP, Noll was also named the Miners’ team MVP for the season and was chosen to participate in the upcoming Optimist All-Star Game.

“He’s just a competitor,” NU head coach Ted White said of Noll during an interview in late April. “He always finds a way to compete and to get guys out in crucial situations. And, what I like about Nick, which is really hard for a high school kid to do, is when something bad happens, he’s able to turn the page and get right back to work.”

Oakmont’s T.J. Nichols, who led the league with a .547 batting average, was the other FVL Co-Offensive MVP.

Earning All-FVL First Team honors for NU was Nolen, Long and Hicks.

Nolen was a standout in the field at shortstop and batted .309 with five doubles and 12 RBIs from the plate. The senior also won Nevada Union’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Long is a talented junior catcher, who finished the season with a .993 fielding percentage and only one error.

Hicks, a junior pitcher, first baseman and designated hitter, was solid at the plate all season, batting .300 with four doubles and 18 RBIs. As a pitcher, Hicks was 2-0 in six appearances with a 3.50 ERA.

NU’s Deschaine, Tintle and King all landed on the All-FVL Second Team roster. King, a junior pitcher, went 3-2 this season with a 2.47 ERA and a team best 38 strikeouts. Deschaine, a sophomore hurler, went 5-3 on the year with a 2.57 ERA. Tintle, a junior outfielder, posted a .288 batting average with 18 RBIs.

