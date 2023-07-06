Sports Reporter
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with an estimated 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States, making it one of the largest in America by participation.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America,” Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads said. “A new report by the PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) estimates 36.5 million people played last year. That makes pickleball one of the most popular sports in the country by participation, nearly twice the size of tennis, and just shy of popular activities like running and cycling.”
The sport, a cross between ping pong, badminton, and tennis, was invented by three vacationers on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, in 1965.
According to Pickleheads, there are 10,320 pickleball facilities nationally. Pickleheads is the #1 online destination for pickleball players. The Pickleheads platform helps players find courts, organize sessions, and connect with local players.
Pickleball is fun, social, easy to learn, and can be enjoyed by players of all ages.
“The magic of pickleball is it’s easy to learn, but hard to master,’ Mackie said. “Beginners can go out their first time, learn the game, have fun, and even win a few games. But advanced players stay challenged, and keep coming back for more. This dynamic is a big reason why pickleball continues to grow like crazy.”
According to Pickleheads, there are 915 pickleball courts in California, which has the second most courts in the United States. Grass Valley has five pickleball courts, Memorial Park, Club Sierra Sports & Fitness, NEO Youth Center, DeVere Mautino Park, and Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building Auditorium.
“Pickleball is a sport for all ages. Anyone from age 5 to 95 can play and have fun,” Mackie added. “This makes pickleball the perfect activity for families, especially around the Holidays.”
Grass Valley also has the Grass Valley Pickleball Club; they play at Memorial Park. They play outdoors at Memorial Park, 415 Central Ave, Grass Valley, CA, and indoors at GV Vets Memorial Auditorium, 255 South Auburn St, Grass Valley, CA.
For more information, check out their website grassvalleypickleballclub.org
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
