Phil Carville: Pickled?

The pickleball court is smaller than in tennis, so you don’t have to run like you do in tennis. Your opponents are just across the net, so you are close together and it is very social. The ball moves slower than tennis, but the game relies on balance, agility, good reflexes, and hand-eye coordination — all without excessive strains on the body.

 Courtesy Photo

Sports Reporter

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with an estimated 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States, making it one of the largest in America by participation.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.